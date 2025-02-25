Dolphins operating as if Terron Armstead will not play in 2025

Left tackle Terron Armstead remains under contract with the Dolphins through the 2026 season, but the team’s plans for the 2025 season don’t include him.

That was the message from head coach Mike McDaniel when he spoke to reporters at a press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Armstead has contemplated retirement in recent offseasons and indicated that he would be doing the same this year after Week 18.

McDaniel said on Tuesday that Armstead has not shared his decision with the team, but that the Dolphins will be approaching free agency and the draft as if Armstead will not be on their roster.

The Dolphins selected Patrick Paul in the second round last year with an eye on having him take over as a starting tackle at some point. Tuesday’s comments suggest that point could come this fall.