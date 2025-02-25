 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
nbc_pft_simms_combine_250225.jpg
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_notworking_250225.jpg
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
nbc_pft_simms_combine_250225.jpg
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
nbc_pft_jim_250225v2.jpg
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins operating as if Terron Armstead will not play in 2025

  
Published February 25, 2025 11:16 AM

Left tackle Terron Armstead remains under contract with the Dolphins through the 2026 season, but the team’s plans for the 2025 season don’t include him.

That was the message from head coach Mike McDaniel when he spoke to reporters at a press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Armstead has contemplated retirement in recent offseasons and indicated that he would be doing the same this year after Week 18.

McDaniel said on Tuesday that Armstead has not shared his decision with the team, but that the Dolphins will be approaching free agency and the draft as if Armstead will not be on their roster.

The Dolphins selected Patrick Paul in the second round last year with an eye on having him take over as a starting tackle at some point. Tuesday’s comments suggest that point could come this fall.