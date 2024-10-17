What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 7 NFL schedule

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs 2024 season recap: Imanaga, Suzuki stand out in otherwise mixed season
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_iowaoffense_241016.jpg
Iowa’s offense looks much improved in 2024
nbc_edge_bte_texasgeorgia_241016.jpg
Georgia’s Beck may go over on prop bet vs. Texas
nbc_edge_bte_carsonbeck_241016.jpg
Beck can turn it on against big opponents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Chicago Cubs 2024 season recap: Imanaga, Suzuki stand out in otherwise mixed season
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
MLB: NLCS-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Shohei Ohtani homers as the Dodgers rout the Mets 8-0 for a 2-1 lead in the NLCS
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon Ducks vs. Purdue Boilermakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_iowaoffense_241016.jpg
Iowa’s offense looks much improved in 2024
nbc_edge_bte_texasgeorgia_241016.jpg
Georgia’s Beck may go over on prop bet vs. Texas
nbc_edge_bte_carsonbeck_241016.jpg
Beck can turn it on against big opponents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 7 NFL schedule

  
Published October 17, 2024 06:00 AM
Bet it in a Minute: Broncos vs. Saints, NFL Week 7
October 15, 2024 03:50 PM
Brad Thomas and Drew Dinsick break down the best bets for Thursday Night Football's matchup between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints.

Thursday Night Football is back on TV and Sean Payton is back in New Orleans as the 3-3 Denver Broncos visit the 2-4 New Orleans Saints tonight on Amazon Prime. Payton, who has been the Broncos head coach since 2023, coached in New Orleans for 15 seasons and won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints in the 2009 season. Tonight’s game marks his first time facing off against his former team.

The Broncos and rookie QB Bo Nix saw a three-game winning streak snapped last Sunday at home against the Chargers, while the Saints have lost four straight after starting the season 2-0.

It might not be a straightforward homecoming for Payton.

“Certainly, there will be emotions going back there with players, but I do think that comes up quite a bit in our league,” the 61-year-old head coach said this week, via the team’s website. “With players — and, in this case, certainly the amount of time I was there — I understand. . . . It’s about the game. It’s about the win. The significance of us playing our best football on a short week, and it’s about our team. I’ll address that with them tomorrow morning and [say], ‘Hey, let’s understand the significance of getting our fourth win.’ I think that’s the number one thing, and then go from there.”

For more information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 7 NFL schedule, see below.

Thursday Night Football News: Chris Olave out, Rashid Shaheed to undergo meniscus surgery

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All Times Eastern

Thursday, October 17th

Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints — 8:15pm ET on Amazon Prime

Week 7 NFL schedule

Sunday, October 20th

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars — 9:30am on NFL Network (London Game)
Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons — 1:00pm on FOX
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills — 1:00pm on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns — 1:00pm on CBS
Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers — 1:00pm on CBS
Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts — 1:00pm on FOX
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings — 1:00pm on FOX
Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants — 1:00pm on FOX
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams — 4:05pm on CBS
Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders — 4:05pm on CBS
Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:25pm on FOX
New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, October 21st

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8:15pm on ESPN and ABC
Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals — 9:00pm on ESPN+