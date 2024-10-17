What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football, Week 7 NFL schedule

Thursday Night Football is back on TV and Sean Payton is back in New Orleans as the 3-3 Denver Broncos visit the 2-4 New Orleans Saints tonight on Amazon Prime. Payton, who has been the Broncos head coach since 2023, coached in New Orleans for 15 seasons and won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints in the 2009 season. Tonight’s game marks his first time facing off against his former team.

The Broncos and rookie QB Bo Nix saw a three-game winning streak snapped last Sunday at home against the Chargers, while the Saints have lost four straight after starting the season 2-0.

It might not be a straightforward homecoming for Payton.

“Certainly, there will be emotions going back there with players, but I do think that comes up quite a bit in our league,” the 61-year-old head coach said this week, via the team’s website. “With players — and, in this case, certainly the amount of time I was there — I understand. . . . It’s about the game. It’s about the win. The significance of us playing our best football on a short week, and it’s about our team. I’ll address that with them tomorrow morning and [say], ‘Hey, let’s understand the significance of getting our fourth win.’ I think that’s the number one thing, and then go from there.”

For more information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the full Week 7 NFL schedule, see below.

Thursday Night Football News: Chris Olave out, Rashid Shaheed to undergo meniscus surgery

What NFL game is on tonight?

*All Times Eastern

Thursday, October 17th

Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints — 8:15pm ET on Amazon Prime

Week 7 NFL schedule

Sunday, October 20th

New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars — 9:30am on NFL Network (London Game)

Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons — 1:00pm on FOX

Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills — 1:00pm on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns — 1:00pm on CBS

Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers — 1:00pm on CBS

Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts — 1:00pm on FOX

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings — 1:00pm on FOX

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants — 1:00pm on FOX

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams — 4:05pm on CBS

Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders — 4:05pm on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers — 4:25pm on FOX

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers — 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

Monday, October 21st

Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8:15pm on ESPN and ABC

Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals — 9:00pm on ESPN+