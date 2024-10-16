 Skip navigation
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Broncos rule out CB Pat Surtain II for Thursday Night Football

  
Published October 16, 2024 05:48 PM

The Broncos ruled out cornerback Pat Surtain II (concussion) for Thursday Night Football.

Surtain did not clear concussion protocol after being diagnosed with a head injury in Sunday’s game.

He was estimated as a non-participant for all three practices this week.

Offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (ankle) also will not play. He was listed as a non-participant Wednesday after being limited the previous two days.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (foot) and tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) improved to full participants on Wednesday. Both were designated for return from injured reserve on Tuesday and are eligible to play if the Broncos activate them to the 53-player roster Thursday.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis, who was listed as full for all three days, also is eligible for activation.

Browning, McGlinchey and Mathis all are listed as questionable for the game.

Cornerbacks Ja’Quan McMillian (ankle) and Riley Moss (hip) and inside linebacker Justin Strnad (ribs) were estimated as full participants and are off the injury report.