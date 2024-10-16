Bo Nix: I’m making strides, not where I want to be yet

Last Sunday’s game against the Chargers offered a pretty good example of how Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix’s NFL career has played out thus far.

Nix was 3-of-10 for 22 yards and an interception as the Broncos fell behind 20-0, but he returned to go 16-of-23 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in what turned out to be a 23-16 loss. The game ended a three-game winning streak that saw Nix sandwich a pair of good outings around a dismal one in a 10-9 win over the Jets and it continued a run that has shown promise while also making it clear that Nix is still looking for consistency.

“I do see the progress, but I still see some that I’m leaving out there,” Nix said, via the team’s website. “It’s a happy medium — a fine line of both — feeling like I am making strides, but, at the same time, there’s things I continue to go back and watch that I know I’m capable of doing. It’s good to see the progress and the strides, but I’m not where I want to be at yet.”

No one would expect a rookie to be a finished product and Nix has done enough well to provide hope that he’ll reach the level the team hopes to see on a weekly basis. Thursday night’s trip to New Orleans is his next opportunity to continue moving toward that standard.