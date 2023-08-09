When is the 2023 NFL Kickoff? How to watch, TV/live stream info and more

Few games carry as much anticipation as the NFL Kickoff. While franchises spend months building and improving franchises, fans spend that time waiting and hoping for what is to come for their team.

The 2023 NFL Kickoff is nearly here, and NBC and Peacock are ready to bring you full coverage of the league’s opening matchup on September 7. See below for everything you need to know about this year’s kickoff game, where the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will meet in a captivating matchup.

RELATED: Are the Chiefs runaway favorites in the AFC West?

When is the 2023 NFL Kickoff?

Date: Thursday, September 7

Thursday, September 7 Time: 8:20 p.m. EST, with Football Night in America beginning at 7 p.m. EST

8:20 p.m. EST, with Football Night in America beginning at 7 p.m. EST Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Watch: NBC Peacock

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will be welcoming Dan Campbell’s up-and-coming Lions in an intriguing contest to start the 2023 NFL season.

The Chiefs, who possessed the league’s leading offense last season, will attempt to do the same in 2023. After claiming Super Bowl victories twice in the past four seasons, Patrick Mahomes and company stare down the possibility of back-to-back Lombardi Trophies – something that hasn’t happened since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots.

As for Detroit, this will be the team’s first time being featured in an “NFL Kickoff” game since the event’s inception in 2002. Following a frustrating 1-6 start to the 2022 season, Campbell’s team rallied, winning eight of 10 games to close the season and narrowly missing the playoffs.

Now, dubbed as one of the league’s most exciting and unpredictable groups, the Lions will attempt to upset the NFL’s best in primetime.

RELATED: Campbell sees a “two-headed monster” in Lions backfield

Who played in last year’s NFL Kickoff?

The Buffalo Bills took a trip to the City of Angels last season to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in last year’s NFL Kickoff game.

What ensued was a dynamic showcase of a Josh Allen-led offense that wrecked the Rams’ banner-raising party and season-opener with a 31-10 Bills victory.

Allen posted 297 passing yards and four touchdowns, while former Ram Von Miller greeted his old team with two of the Bills’ seven sacks. The beatdown on Los Angeles foreshadowed a disappointing 5-12 season that would follow for Sean McVay’s team.

When does Sunday Night Football 2023 begin?

Date: Sunday, September 10

Sunday, September 10 Time: 8:20 p.m. EST, with Football Night in America beginning at 7 p.m. EST

8:20 p.m. EST, with Football Night in America beginning at 7 p.m. EST Location: Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey Watch: NBC Peacock

RELATED: Click here for the full 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule

Sunday Night Football returns to screens worldwide for its 17th season in 2023. The Week 1 primetime matchup will feature a clash of NFC East rivals, with the Dallas Cowboys entering Metlife Stadium to meet the New York Giants.

Both teams got a taste playoff football last season, and will need an impressive year to challenge the division-favorite Philadelphia Eagles.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football 2023 on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

