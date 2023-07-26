When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
While this offseason has brought no shortage of storylines and shocking moves, it is nearly time for the action to return to the football field. Training camps all over the NFL are now in session, which means regular season football is on the way.
NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season. From the preseason anticipation of the Hall of Fame Game to the NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football, NBC and Peacock are bringing fans more football than ever in 2023.
See below for everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season, all beginning with the NFL Kickoff on NBC.
When does the 2023 NFL regular season begin?
Regular season football officially returns with the 2023 NFL Kickoff, as the Detroit Lions pay a visit to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7.
The game will air exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST with Football Night in America.
When is the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?
- Date: Thursday, August 3
- Time: 8 p.m. EST
- Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
- Watch: NBC and Peacock
The NFL’s 104th season begins with a preseason matchup in football’s most famed city — Canton, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Jets in the midst of Hall of Fame Enshrinement week, in which both teams have inductees in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.
Of the nine inductees, former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko and cornerback Darrelle Revis will be earning gold jackets at the Hall of Fame Enshrinement on Saturday, August 5.
What is the 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule?
Sunday Night Football returns to screens worldwide for its 17th season in 2023. See below for this year’s full Sunday Night Football schedule, all beginning with the NFL Kickoff on Sept. 7.
NFL Kickoff
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 1
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 2
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 4
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 5
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 6
New York Giants at Buffalo Bills
Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 7
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 8
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 9
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 10
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 11
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos
Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Thanksgiving Day Game
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 12
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, November 26 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 13
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 14
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, December 10 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 15
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, December 17 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Week 16, Double-Header
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. EST exclusively on Peacock
Week 17
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock
How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock?
