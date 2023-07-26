When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info

While this offseason has brought no shortage of storylines and shocking moves, it is nearly time for the action to return to the football field. Training camps all over the NFL are now in session, which means regular season football is on the way.

NBC Sports has you covered with everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season. From the preseason anticipation of the Hall of Fame Game to the NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football, NBC and Peacock are bringing fans more football than ever in 2023.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL season, all beginning with the NFL Kickoff on NBC.

When does the 2023 NFL regular season begin?

Regular season football officially returns with the 2023 NFL Kickoff, as the Detroit Lions pay a visit to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7.

The game will air exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST with Football Night in America.

When is the 2023 Hall of Fame Game?

Date: Thursday, August 3

Thursday, August 3 Time: 8 p.m. EST

8 p.m. EST Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Watch: NBC and Peacock

The NFL’s 104th season begins with a preseason matchup in football’s most famed city — Canton, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Jets in the midst of Hall of Fame Enshrinement week, in which both teams have inductees in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class.

Of the nine inductees, former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas and former Jets defensive lineman Joe Klecko and cornerback Darrelle Revis will be earning gold jackets at the Hall of Fame Enshrinement on Saturday, August 5.

What is the 2023 Sunday Night Football schedule?

Sunday Night Football returns to screens worldwide for its 17th season in 2023. See below for this year’s full Sunday Night Football schedule, all beginning with the NFL Kickoff on Sept. 7.

NFL Kickoff

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 1

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 2

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 3

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 5

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 6

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 7

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 8

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Oct. 29 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 9

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 10

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 11

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Thanksgiving Day Game

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 12

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, November 26 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 13

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 14

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, December 10 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 15

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, December 17 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Week 16, Double-Header

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. EST exclusively on Peacock

Week 17

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

What devices does Peacock support?

