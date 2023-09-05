How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV, live stream info for 2023 NFL Season Kickoff

The 2023 NFL Season officially kicks off this Thursday, September 7 as the Detroit Lions head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Season opener. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions currently hold the longest active playoff drought in the NFC, with their last postseason appearance taking place in 2016. However, with Dan Campbell entering his third season as Detroit’s head coach, the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North.

QB Jared Goff finished last season with a 99.3 passer rating and a total of 29 passing touchdowns—his best numbers since 2018—under the leadership of first-year offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Lions’ offense is expected to continue to improve under Johnson’s leadership in year two.

Kansas City Chiefs:

After picking up their second Super Bowl title in the last 4 years with a 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team to earn back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the 2003-04 Patriots.

Mahomes led the league with a career high of 5,250 passing yards last season and had an NFL-high of 41 touchdown passes, en route to claiming his second career MVP. Since becoming the starting QB ahead of the 2018 season, Mahomes’ magic has helped Kansas City reach the AFC Championship for the last 5 straight seasons.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs:

When: Thursday, September 7

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Kelce focuses on ‘uplifting’ teammates, community:

Kelce focuses on 'uplifting' teammates, community Travis Kelce opens up to Maria Taylor about why he tries to bring a sense of positivity and fun into each day, what makes the Chiefs community so special, his outing to the White House, hosting SNL and more.

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

