What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff for Lions vs Chiefs

It’s the Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs in tonight’s NFL season opener. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. Find out how to live stream tonight’s game as well as additional information on how to watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock all season long.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Week One Schedule - TV channels, live stream, kick off times, and more

When: Thursday, September 7

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Dan Campbell ups open about Lions ‘313 grit’ Mentality:

Campbell opens up about Lions '313 grit' mentality Jason Garrett sits down with Dan Campbell to discuss how his style as a player influenced his style as a coach, how the team embodies Detroit's grit, how the Lions turned their season around last year and more.

How can I watch tonight’s NFL game on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will tonight’s Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Head to ProFootballTalk for the latest NFL news, player updates, and storylines for your favorite teams!