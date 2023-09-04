FMIA: Eagles Over Bills in Super Bowl LVIII, Jaguars Are AFC’s Top Seed and More 2023 NFL Season Predictions

Ten Things I Think I Think

I still can’t believe Hard Knocks gave us a Soprano’s tribute tonight with Robert Saleh. So awesome. Bravo, @NFLFilms…



James Gandolfini was a die hard #Jets fan. He would have been proud. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dEl03JNJyC — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) August 30, 2023

1. I think the best scene I saw last week, easily, was the 100 seconds in “Hard Knocks” on HBO reprising the 24-year-old open in “The Sopranos.” You can see it here, with Robert Saleh, not James Gandolfini, in the driver’s seat as he winds his way through north Jersey. If you’re not familiar with “The Sopranos,” trust me, this new look of the scene is beautifully done by NFL Films. Turns out when the Jets got assigned to “Hard Knocks,” HBO VP of sports documentaries Bentley Weiner, who oversees the series for HBO, said this year’s show should include an homage to Jets’ fan Gandolfini, with Saleh driving through “The Sopranos” old turf. So as Saleh drove to MetLife Stadium for the preseason game against the Giants nine days ago, NFL Films director of photography Hannah Epstein and senior director Shannon Furman were in the car with him shooting the drive to work. (On Friday, director Kobi Theiler and cinematographer Austin Porter spent 10 hours mapping the exact route and shooting b-roll—background footage—out of their vehicle.) As NFL Films VP Ken Rodgers told me, there was one more major detail to figure out. “We had to sort of dumb-down the shot in a cinematic way,” Rodgers said. “‘The Sopranos’ shot that 24 years ago. The technology is so much better now. We had to add some interference and a grainy element to make the shot look more like it did years ago. It was painstaking to match the exact shots and to color-correct the version we were going to run on the show.” It was worth it. That was 100 seconds that goes into “Hard Knocks” lore … right up there with Rex Ryan’s “Let’s go get a Godd--- snack.”

2. I think if I’m Colts GM Chris Ballard, I give Jonathan Taylor two weeks of a cooling-off period, then quietly meet with him and assess if there’s way to make the relationship sound again. If not, get a second-round pick and a conditional pick from Miami. (I’m assuming the running back-starved Dolphins would pay that for 13 games of a top-five back after he comes off PUP in week five this season, plus a likely contract extension.) The conditional will be nothing if Taylor only plays 2023 in Miami; if he is on the opening-day roster of Miami in 2024, that pick becomes a 2025 third-rounder. Fair? I think so.

3. I think I’d like to wish Ryan Clark good luck on the gig he’s added to his ESPN duties—host of “Inside the NFL,” this year being seen on non-pay-TV after a lifetime on HBO, Showtime and Paramount+. First episode of INFL, season 47: Tuesday, 8 p.m., on the CW Network. Clark’s good and thoughtful, and he’s wanted to spread his wings in a host role. He should have some excellent discussions with Channing Crowder, Jay Cutler, Chad Johnson and Chris Long. I’ll tell you what I’d love to see on this show: Chris Long getting a chance to do some long features on players and topics around the league. He’s excellent. This crew should watch some of the features, particularly from the HBO days, and find some interesting longform stories that can breathe on an hour-long show.

4. I think good luck is in order for another former player, Kyle Rudolph, who retired this spring after 12 seasons, 482 catches and 50 touchdowns—his last in week 17 last January, from Tom Brady, playing in his one season in Tampa Bay. It will be announced this week that Rudolph will co-host a show on FOX Sports radio on Sunday nights from 8-11 p.m. ET beginning in week one next Sunday. This is in addition to his Big Ten analyst duties for Peacock each Saturday. “I played for so long and earned a veteran status,” Rudolph said from his Tampa home Saturday. “Now I’m a rookie getting as many reps as I can in the media world. This off-season is about, ‘Where do I fit in?’ The NBC job doing games on Peacock is cool. And talking about the storylines of the day in the NFL on Sunday nights will be cool, too.” Rudolph entered the off-season thinking he could play a 13th year, and his family was willing to move with him if he wanted to chase the dream for another year. But with twins in first grade and two other kids under 5, he thought it was time to see what’s next.

5. I think these transactions caught my eye in the NFL’s cutdown week:

a. The Jets keeping two undrafted rookie wide receivers for Aaron Rodgers targets. In fairness, cat-quick Xavier Gipson (5-9 out of Stephen F. Austin) may be more of a returner than receiver. But 6-2 Jason Brownlee from Southern Miss was a camp star and could be a factor, particularly if vets like Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman get hurt.

USA Today

b. Damar Hamlin legitimately beat out Dean Marlowe, and Hamlin and Taylor Rapp will be Buffalo’s backup safeties.

c. Michael Thomas, the leader of Cincinnati’s special teams, was cut but re-signed to the practice squad. Because of the ease of bringing players up and down from the practice squad, I expect Thomas to be active in the kicking game often this year.

d. Jake Browning (zero NFL starts) over the experienced Trevor Siemian (30 starts) to back up Joe Burrow. Interesting call by the Bengals, particularly with Burrow having another injured camp.

e. The Texans must really like their young players. Houston cut experienced defenders Christian Kirksey, Desmond King and Chase Winovich.

f. Anthony Firkser, then of Tennessee, scored a touchdown to help beat New England in Foxboro in Tom Brady’s last game as a Patriot four seasons ago. But he wasn’t one of the four tight ends (two active, two practice squad) kept by the Pats.

g. Omar Khan, the Steelers’ GM, deserves kudos for a trade no one noticed. He dealt center-guard Kevin Dotson, who might not have made Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster, in a draft-pick swap to the Rams. Usually this involves—in this instance—the Rams trading one low-round pick and the Steelers trading a pick one round lower than that back to the Rams. Not so here. The Rams traded fourth- and fifth-round picks to Pittsburgh, and Pittsburgh traded Dotson plus fifth- and sixth-round picks. That’s a significant swap because—based on an educated guess which picks will be involved in the deal, using where each team picked in 2023—the Steelers get a 44-pick advantage with the swap of the fifth-rounder for LA’s fourth, and a 55-pick advantage with the swap of a Steeler sixth- for a Ram fifth-. Collectively, that’s a 99-pick advantage, or an improvement, collectively, of three rounds in the draft. Those are the moves that can really help a team.

h. Jalen Reagor, cut by the Vikings, moves to his third team, New England (to the practice squad) in four years. Reagor, the 21st pick in the 2020 draft, will struggle to stay in football. Justin Jefferson, the 22nd pick in the 2020 draft, will become the game’s highest-paid receiver sometime soon when the Vikings reward him.

6. I think it sounds very much like free-agent-to-be Mike Evans will play somewhere other than Tampa in 2024, when he will be 31 years old.

Evans, Bucs likely heading for a split Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on Mike Evans' future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and identify possible outcomes for the star wide receiver.

7. I think the reason why football can be such a narcotic to young players—in spite of my “Numbers Game” note that only one of 200 waived quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers last week was picked up by another team and signed to the active roster—is illustrated by defensive end Zach Sieler, the 238th overall pick in 2018 draft, by Baltimore. The Ravens cut him in August 2019, signed him to the practice squad and later to the active roster, and cut him again (numbers, not performance, dictated the move) and Miami picked him up. He’s played well enough in Miami and last week earned a new three-year deal worth $38 million with the Dolphins.

8. I think, for those like me who remember such relatively miniscule things, it is extremely fitting and apt that Sieler got a big contract. Why? He was the final draft pick by Ozzie Newsome in the longtime Ravens GM’s illustrious career.

9. I think the most educational story you could read this week (sorry, it’s behind the paywall of The Athletic, which I encourage you to get if you can) is this one about the long-strange trip of the guy who was once the highest-rated college-prospect QB in the land, J.T. Daniels. From playing too early as a true freshman at USC, to being the golden child at Georgia, to trying to reclaim his career at West Virginia, to a last gasp this fall at Rice … the whole story’s a bit depressing, traveling through three time zones and four college programs to chase the dream of being an NFL quarterback. Injuries played a big role in Daniels being so well-traveled, but I can’t help but think the way the college game is set up—you’d better be good right away at the QB position, and you better not get a debilitating injury—makes it just like the NFL: ruthless and impatient. Great job by the author of the piece, Sam Khan Jr., detailing a harsh reality of the college game.

10. I think these are my other thoughts of the week:

a. Story of the Week: Amie Just of the Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star, on the amazing sight in Nebraska Wednesday night—92,003 fans in the Cornhuskers’ football stadium on hand to watch a women’s volleyball doubleheader featuring the Nebraska women’s team.

That’s a ✨WORLD RECORD ✨ 92,003 people in attendance tonight for Volleyball Day in Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/uNS6p4Z8PK — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) August 31, 2023

b. It’s one of the most amazing scenes in sports I’ve seen, and I wasn’t there. The video is amazing. The story is amazing. And Amie Just—the former Saints’ beat writer—does an excellent job capturing what it means to young girls throughout the Midwest, particularly to the throngs of them on hand to see that women’s volleyball can be very big in Nebraska and in their own lives.

c. Writes Just:

There’s Kansas Wicks and Peyton Clausen, 12-year-olds from Treynor, Iowa. Seated stories above the court in section 606 in East Stadium, the pair of friends were giggling with excitement as they watched Nebraska in the second set.

“This is giving me confidence to go out and try my hardest. No matter if you win or lose,” Wicks said.

There’s Nataley Freel and Rosie Sanchez from Plattsmouth, who watched both matches from Section 613 in East Stadium — hiding from the sun in a small sliver of shade.

They, too, are teenage volleyball players with aspirations of making the big stage.

“One day, that could be us,” Sanchez said.

Yes, it could.

Dream big, girls.

This was for you.

d. Cool part: Ann Stewart, who played volleyball at Nebraska 48 years ago, told Just, “The boys had the football team. But now little girls have somebody to look up to, too. I’m so excited about the little girls who have Nebraska volleyball.”

e. What a great night for so many people.

f. Football Story of the Week: John Branch of the New York Times on the death of Meiko Locksley, son of Maryland football coach Michael Locksley.

g. Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot and killed in 2017, a murder as yet unsolved. In his later years, Meiko, a former youth, high school and college football player, suffered from depression and acted erratically; after his death, Meiko was found to have advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease that has befallen some football players and other athletes who have had repeated concussions and/or significant hits to the head.

h. Imagine this: Locksley is paid $5.5 million to coach the Maryland football team; he’s the highest-paid employee in the state of Maryland. And now he and wife Kia know that the hits their son took playing football may well have contributed to his mental and physical health going downhill so fast. And Michael Locksley is coaching the sport at the highest level, trying to get his team into national championship contention.

i. Locksley and his wife have another son, Kai, playing professionally in the Canadian Football League.

j. Man.

k. Wrote Branch:

Locksley said that he did not know the precise role that C.T.E. played in Meiko’s decline, and he is right. Researchers cannot make direct links, either. Were Meiko’s severe symptoms and mental-health issues caused by, exacerbated by or unaffected by C.T.E.?

A direct and personal — deeply personal — link to C.T.E. would be the most inconvenient of truths.

Locksley still coaches, leading a major program in a major conference. And he has another son, Kai, playing professionally in the Canadian Football League. He justifies his continued role in football with a risk-vs.-reward calculation.

“I want to be able to teach it and present it as safe as possible while still allowing this great game to give the rewards that it’s given to so many families that I’ve seen over the 30-something years I’ve been coaching,” he said.

“My goal is to walk that thin line very truthfully,” he added.

--

Meiko began playing tackle football at 7. It was the late 1990s. Concerns over concussions almost didn’t exist, especially for children.

“They were 7 and weighed nothing,” Kia Locksley said. “And the hits, it almost looked like they just bounced off each other.”

She is haunted by her carefree attitude. She remembers Meiko being knocked out on the field in middle school. Moments later, he seemed OK.

l. Very good video work on the Locksley story by Kassie Bracken, Ben Laffin, Alfredo Chiaparra and Joe Ward. My admiration to Branch and the video team for a revealing story on a tough subject.

m. Radio Story of the Week: A Martinez of NPR’s Morning Edition with a cool story on a sophomore at New York University taking a quite unusual path to rising stardom in a music career.

n. Hannah Jadagu makes very nice music.

o. As she told Martinez, her career started by recording songs on her iPhone in middle school:

JADAGU: I literally just was making songs on my phone, and I guess it connected with a few people. And I wasn’t, like, seeking out a record deal. I was sort of just in my room in Texas making songs.

p. She goes on tour Wednesday starting in Philadelphia—and will have to take a short leave from NYU.

q. Wonderful Perspective of the Week: Amy Ettinger, a writer, with an op-ed in the Washington Post about facing death in middle age: “I am dying at age 49. Here’s why I have no regrets.”

r. Wrote Ettinger, dying of uterine cancer:

I wake up some mornings raging at the universe, feeling betrayed by my own body, counting the years and the milestones I expected to enjoy with my family. I am leaving behind a husband and 14-year-old daughter I adore, and a writing and teaching career I’ve worked so hard to build. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my life, and in addition to the horror, a surprising feeling has taken hold: I am dying at age 49 without any regrets about the way I’ve lived my life.

… I’ve always tried to say yes to the voice that tells me I should go out and do something now, even when that decision seems wildly impractical. A few years ago, with very little planning, my family and I got in a car and drove 600 miles to a goat farm in central Oregon, where we camped out for four days to watch a solar eclipse. I once jetted off to Germany on two days’ notice, spending a week exploring Dresden and hiking through the Black Forest.

… I am dying around people who love me and are bringing me meals when I need them. These are people who are willing to show up for me no matter what. And I know they will show up for my husband and daughter, even after I am gone.

The end of my life is coming much too soon, and my diagnosis can at times feel too difficult to bear. But I’ve learned that life is all about a series of moments, and I plan to spend as much remaining time as I can savoring each one, surrounded by the beauty of nature and my family and friends. Thankfully, this is the way I’ve always tried to live my life.

s. Best to you and your family, Amy Ettinger. What a blessing your words are.

t. Well, I fulfilled the old-sportswriter rule we all know about. I saw Bruce Springsteen on this long tour of his. Very good show Friday night at MetLife Stadium—always great to see Bruuuuuce in the swamps of Jersey, this time with my friend Mark Kistulinec and some family and friends—in a 28-song show. My faves: “Lonesome Day” kicked the show off; covering the Commodores’ “Nightshift,” which was cool; “Wrecking Ball” followed by “The Rising;” and capping the pre-encore section with “Thunder Road.”

u. Not the same four-hour classic Bruce show, but 2 hours, 55 minutes and 28 songs, performed vigorously? Not bad for a 73-year-old man. I thought the heir to the late Clarence Clemons on sax, Jake Clemons, was a big star Friday night. A perfect cool-guy replacement for the coolest guy of them all.

v. Rich Cimini, in the house!

w. I saw “Barbie.” Really liked it. Margot Robbie’s performance—absolutely outstanding and nuanced. The mom-daughter combo of America Ferrara and Ariana Greenblatt—terrific as well. A fun story. A bit long, but good entertainment.

x. Barbie and Bruce and a Gandolfini homage in in one column. One heck of a week.