Jerod Mayo on Brian Belichick: “He is a New Englander. He is a Patriot.”

If the roast of Tom Brady was awkward for Brady’s kids, it also was at least a little weird for one of Bill Belichick’s sons.

With lingering tension between Bill and the team (especially after the 10-part Apple documentary that seemed to paint him in a negative light), Brian Belichick continues to work for the Patriots after his dad’s departure. Brian Belichick continues in his job as the team’s safeties coach.

New coach Jerod Mayo was asked on Monday to address how Brian has handled recent events.

“True professional,” Mayo said. “Any time you see your dad and your brother go somewhere else, the natural thing would be to go with them. But he is a New Englander. He is a Patriot. I am happy to have him. I know [defensive coordinator] DeMarcus [Covington] is happy to have him as well. I think he is a great coach, and I still think he has room to grow. He has really taken it by the horns and worked on his development. So, [I’m] excited to have him.”

Brian has spent seven prior years with the Patriots. He enters his fifth year as safeties coach. He graduated from Trinity College in 2016.