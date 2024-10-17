IOWA HAWKEYES VISIT MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS ON BIG TEN SATURDAY NIGHT ON NBC AND PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 19, AT 7:30 P.M. ET

Nation’s No. 2 Rusher Kaleb Johnson Leads 4-2 Hawkeyes Against Spartans in Primetime; Big Ten College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET with Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Ohio State-Oregon Big Ten Saturday Night Thriller on NBC and Peacock Ranks as Most-Watched Primetime Big Ten Conference Game Since 2008

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 17, 2024 – The Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2) visit the Michigan State Spartans (3-3) on Big Ten Saturday Night, this Saturday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the 50th meeting between the schools, Iowa looks for its third consecutive victory following a three-year Michigan State win streak.

Last Saturday’s Ohio State-Oregon Big Ten Saturday Night matchup – featuring a thrilling 32-31 Ducks victory on NBC and Peacock – ranks as the most-watched regular-season primetime Big Ten conference game since Penn State-Ohio State in 2008. For more information, click here.

Big Ten Saturday Night, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Iowa at Michigan State

This week’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup features the Iowa Hawkeyes visiting the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Pregame coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game marks the 50th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the series dating to 1953.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Washington Huskies, 40-16, last week led by running back Kaleb Johnson’s 166 rushing yards and three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). Johnson ranks second in Division I in rushing yards (937) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (12). Iowa’s win over Washington marked head coach Kirk Ferentz’s 200th career win with the Hawkeyes, trailing only Ohio State’s Woody Hayes (205) for second-most in Big Ten history.

The Spartans, who are coming off a bye week, fell to the No. 2 Oregon Ducks, 31-10, two weeks ago. Tight end Jack Velling led the Spartans offensively with six catches for 53 yards and running back Kay’ron Lynch-Adams had a rushing touchdown. Cornerback Charles Brantley recorded his third interception of the season and ranks sixth in Division I in the category.

Iowa at Michigan State will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ Big Ten College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The Big Ten College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting alongside analysts Chris Simms, Joshua Perry, and Jordan Cornette, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Matt Cassel and Michael Robinson on-site in East Lansing – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. Iowa at Michigan State NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 26 7:30 p.m. Penn State at Wisconsin NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

