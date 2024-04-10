KATIE LEDECKY AND CAELEB DRESSEL HEADLINE TYR PRO SWIM SERIES, STREAMING LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

All Events Stream Live on Peacock with Coverage from Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas, Presented Tomorrow, April 11, and Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. ET

Final Stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series Before the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 15-23 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

Encore Presentations on NBC this Saturday, April 13 (3:30 p.m. ET) and on CNBC at 1:30 p.m. ET this Saturday and Sunday

Commentators: Jason Knapp (Play-by-Play) and Rowdy Gaines (Analyst)

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 10, 2024 – Seven-time Olympic champions and world record holders Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, alongside multiple other U.S. Olympians, headline the final stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series this week streaming live exclusively on Peacock from Northside Swim Center in San Antonio, Texas.

NBC Sports’ live coverage streams on Peacock tomorrow and Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Highlights will air on NBC this Saturday, April 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET and on CNBC at 1:30 p.m. ET this Saturday and Sunday, April 12.

Ledecky, who is aiming to make her fourth Olympic team this year, is the world record holder in both the 800m free and 1500m free, the latter of which she hasn’t lost a final in since 2010. The 21-time world champion is entered in the 200m through 1500m frees this weekend. Dressel, looking to make his third Olympic team, is the world record holder in the 100m butterfly. He is entered in that event as well as the 50m free and 100m free this weekend.

In addition to Ledecky and Dressel, four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy, two-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke, five-time Olympic medalist Lilly King, three-time Tokyo Olympic medalist Regan Smith, two-time Olympic medalist in the 400 IM Chase Kalisz, and five-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel are expected to compete.

This week’s competition is the final stop in the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series. The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming will be held from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., from June 15-23, where the top two finishers in most events will earn their spots on Team USA in Paris. For a full schedule of the Olympic Trials, click here.

Broadcast Team

· Play-by-play: Jason Knapp

· Analyst: Rowdy Gaines

How To Watch – Thursday, April 11 – Sunday, April 14 (all times ET)

· Streaming: Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

· TV: NBC, CNBC



Date Time Platform Thurs., April 11 7 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Fri., April 12 7 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Sat., April 13 1:30 p.m. CNBC* 3:30 p.m. NBC* Sun., April 14 1:30 p.m. CNBC* *Encore coverage

