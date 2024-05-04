CARDI B MEETS SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON IN PROMOTIONAL SPOT FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper and World’s Fastest Woman Meet for First Time in Conversation-Style Promotional Spot

Promo Debuted Today During NBC Sports’ Coverage of The Kentucky Derby

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 4, 2024 – GRAMMY Award-winning rapper and global superstar Cardi B and 100m World Champion and Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson star in a new NBCUniversal promotional spot to promote its coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, which begin July 26 in Paris, France.

The promo, which debuted earlier today during NBC Sports’ coverage of the Kentucky Derby, opens with Cardi and Sha’Carri meeting for the first time to get their nails done, which is a passion for both. The conversation begins with Sha’Carri telling Cardi about her rigorous training schedule and that the sacrifices she’s made to pursue her Olympic dream are worth it. As the conversation unfolds, the two bond over their love for Paris and their excitement for seeing the Olympic Games take place there. The feature is a part of a larger conversation that is available online.

“With the Paris Olympics quickly approaching, we are continuing our push to create combustible moments that will break through the clutter and resonate across multiple audiences,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal. “Pairing Sha’Carri with Cardi was a natural fit. They are titans in their respective fields, mutual fans of each other, and share many common interests. Audiences across sports, music, and pop culture will gravitate to their genuine affection and respect.”

Clips from this wide-ranging conversation will release throughout the spring, airing within NBCU programming, and releasing on Cardi and Sha’Carri’s social platforms. Additional conversations with different talent and athlete pairings will debut in the coming months.

One of the most commercially successful female rappers of her generation, Cardi B has received numerous accolades, including nine GRAMMY Award nominations, eight Billboard Music Awards, six Guinness World Records, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, and fourteen BET Hip Hop Awards. In 2018, Cardi B released her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which remains the most streamed album by a female rap artist to date. All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified record “Bodak Yellow.”

Last summer, Richardson won gold in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, earning the title “World’s Fastest Woman.” She also won the gold in the women’s 4x100m relay and took bronze in the 200m. Richardson will compete at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June with the goal of qualifying for the Paris Olympics, where she will be expected to contend for gold in multiple events this summer.

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, sports and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT CARDI B

Cardi B is among the most significant musical artists of all time, regardless of genre, gender, or generation—all accomplished in less than a decade. Among her seemingly unstoppable list of accomplishments, she stands as the highest-certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s “Top Artists (Digital Singles)” ranking, the female rap artist with the most RIAA diamond certifications, and the only female rapper with multiple billion-streamers on Spotify, where her chart-topping, GRAMMY Award-winning, 4x RIAA platinum-certified debut album, Invasion of Privacy, remains the most streamed album by a female rap artist to date. All 13 tracks on Invasion of Privacy are now certified at least Platinum, and the smash 2018 album also includes the history-making Diamond-certified “Bodak Yellow.” Her extensive list of awards, nominations, and high-profile honors currently includes nine total GRAMMY Award nominations, eight Billboard Music Awards, six Guinness World Records, five Spotify One Billion Streams Awards, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards, eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, six American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, six BET Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, inclusion on TIME’s “TIME100: The 100 Most Influential People of 2018,” being named Entertainment Weekly’s 2018 “Entertainer of the Year” and Billboard’s 2020 “Woman of the Year,” along with countless other triumphs. Last year, she was named as iconic lifestyle brand Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence and founding member of Playboy’s creator-led platform. Since then, Cardi B has been on countless features including Platinum-certified single, “Tomorrow 2” with Glorilla, and Gold-certified “Put It On The Floor” with Latto. She came into 2024 swinging with dual releases in March for “Like What (Freestyle)” and “Enough (Miami).”

ABOUT SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Team USA sprinter and Olympic hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson earned the title “World’s Fastest Woman” in Budapest last summer as she took the gold medal in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships. At LSU in 2019, Richardson won the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the 100m with a time of 10.75 seconds to break the collegiate record. Off the track, Richardson is known for her love of fashion and vibrant personal style. Richardson can be found @itsshacarri on Instagram.

--PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES--