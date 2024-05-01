SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe to Host Premier League Live Thursday, Friday & Saturday from Churchill Downs – Home of the Kentucky Derby

First-Place Arsenal Host Bournemouth this Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

NBC Sports’ Tim Howard to be Inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame this Saturday, Streaming Live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET

Rescheduled London Derby: Chelsea-Tottenham Match Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 1, 2024 – Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday, May 4, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend as the PL title race heats up in the final weeks of the season.

Manchester City, who is one point behind first-place Arsenal with a match in hand, defeated Nottingham Forest, 2-0, on Sunday for their fifth consecutive Premier League victory. Haaland scored last weekend and leads the PL with 21 goals this season. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Etihad Stadium.

Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s coverage is hosted by Rebecca Lowe alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe live from Churchill Downs, site of the 150th Kentucky Derby (Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). On Saturday’s Kentucky Derby coverage, Lowe will serve as NBC Sports’ Feature Host.

On Sunday, Paul Burmeister hosts studio coverage alongside Earle and Mustoe. Monday’s coverage features Burmeister hosting with Earle and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Friday with Luton Town hosting Everton at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Saturday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Arsenal hosting Bournemouth at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Arsenal topped Tottenham, 3-2, on Sunday to remain at the top of the table.

NBC Sports presents three matches live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: Sheffield United v. Nottingham Forest (USA Network), Brentford v. Fulham (Peacock), and Burnley v. Newcastle (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

On Sunday, Premier League Mornings begins on USA Network and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa (USA Network, Telemundo) and Chelsea v. West Ham (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET, third-place Liverpool host Tottenham on Peacock and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the action live from Anfield.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, May 6, as Manchester United visit Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Goal Zone follows Crystal Palace-Manchester United at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Tottenham visit Chelsea in a London Derby that was rescheduled from Feb. 23. Joe Speight and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Stamford Bridge. Coverage begins with Premier League Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season — including exclusive matches, all games airing live on the NBC broadcast network, studio shows, full match replays, and more. USA Network begins its second full season as the cable home of the PL. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

NATIONAL SOCCER HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONTY FEATURING NBC SPORTS’ TIM HOWARD AND AMY ROSENFELD THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

NBC Sports analyst Tim Howard will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame this Saturday as Peacock as well as Telemundo Deportes’ social media channels present live coverage of the 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Amy Rosenfeld, NBC Sports Senior Vice President, Olympics & Paralympics Production, will be honored with the 2024 Colin Jose Media Award, which honors journalists whose careers have made significant long-term contributions to soccer in the United States.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Arsenal surviving the North London Derby v. Tottenham, Manchester City’s title push, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Thu., May 2 1:30 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Thu., May 2 2:30 p.m. Cheslea v. Tottenham Peacock Thu., May 2 4:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Fri., May 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Fri., May 3 3 p.m. Luton Town v. Everton Peacock Fri., May 3 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sat., May 4 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., May 4 7:30 a.m. Arsenal v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., May 4 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 4 10 a.m. Sheffield United v. Nottingham Forest USA Network Sat., May 4 10 a.m. Brentford v. Fulham Peacock Sat., May 4 10 a.m. Burnley v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., May 4 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., May 4 12 p.m. Premier League Live NBC, Peacock Sat., May 4 12:30 p.m. Manchester City v. Wolverhampton Wanderers NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Sun., May 5 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 5 9 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., May 5 9 a.m. Chelsea v. West Ham Peacock Sun., May 5 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., May 5 11:30 a.m. Liverpool v. Tottenham Peacock, Telemundo Sun., May 5 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Mon., May 6 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 6 3 p.m. Crystal Palace v. Manchester United USA Network Mon., May 6 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–