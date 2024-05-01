Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Tim Howard, Josh McKinney, Tisha Venturini-Hoch and Francisco Marcos Highlight 2024 Class;

Stream Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4

Frisco, Texas (May 1, 2024) - Peacock and Telemundo Deportes will stream the 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, the Hall of Fame announced today. The stream will be available to fans live on Peacock, as well as on Telemundo Deportes’ social media channels (YouTube, Facebook and X).

The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4 at the National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and will see Tim Howard (elected from the Player ballot), who is an analyst on NBC Sport’s Premier League coverage, Josh McKinney (elected from the Player ballot), Tisha Venturini-Hoch (elected from the Veteran ballot) and Francisco Marcos (elected from the Builder ballot) enshrined.

Longtime broadcast producer Amy Rosenfeld, NBC Sports’ Senior Vice President, Olympics & Paralympics Production, is the recipient of the 2024 Colin Jose Media Award, which honors journalists who have made significant long-term contributions to soccer in the United States.

The broadcast on Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ social media channels will begin at 2:30PM ET, following the Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers match (12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo). MLS Season Pass and Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill returns as the host of the ceremony that will originate from the Gallagher Club inside the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SOCCER HALL OF FAME

The National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium opened to the public in Frisco, Texas, on Nov. 2, 2018, after calling Oneonta, N.Y., its home from 1983 through 2010. The Hall of Fame marries artifacts — including all four FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophies won by the U.S. National Team — with technology such as facial recognition powered by NEC and virtual reality to deliver the most personalized experience in sports.

Established in 1950, the NSHOF is dedicated to growing the sport of soccer in America by celebrating its history, preserving its legacy, inspiring its youth and honoring its heroes for generations to come. The National Soccer Hall of Fame is powered by NEC and additionally sponsored by Major League Soccer, Heineken, Pepsi, Gallagher and WinStar World Resort and Casino. Visit NationalSoccerHoF.com for more information.