IT’S MAY! NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH, HEADLINED BY INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 26, ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

Peacock to Present Exclusive Coverage of Practice, Qualifying, and Warm-Up Sessions for Indianapolis 500 and Sonsio Grand Prix, Plus INDY NXT by Firestone Races, and Additional Programming Throughout May

Coverage of 108th Running of Indianapolis 500 Begins at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Sonsio Grand Prix From Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Begins Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 2, 2024 – It’s May! NBC Sports is presenting more than 60 hours of NTT INDYCAR SERIES programming this May, headlined by the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

In addition to simulstreaming Indianapolis 500 race coverage, Peacock will be the exclusive home for coverage of practice, qualifying, warm-up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It will also simulstream the Sonsio Grand Prix road course race, which will be broadcast on NBC.

For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Following is a detailed rundown of NBC Sports’ coverage of INDYCAR on NBC and Peacock in May:

INDIANAPOLIS 500

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be presented on May 26 with five hours of live coverage, beginning with pre-race coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will again be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying providing more than 50 hours of coverage, getting underway with the first practice session on Tuesday, May 14, at 9:15 a.m. ET exclusively on the platform.

The NBC broadcast network will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC.

In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Following is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it this month across NBC, Peacock and Universo:



Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Tues., May 14 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 9:15-11:15 a.m. Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-6 p.m. Wed., May 15 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 12-6 p.m. Thurs., May 16 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 12-6 p.m. Fri., May 17 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 12-6 p.m. Sat., May 18 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 8:30-9:30 a.m. Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying Peacock 11 a.m.-5:50 p.m. Sun., May 19 Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice Peacock 12-2 p.m. Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying NBC, Peacock 3-6 p.m. Mon., May 20 Indy 500 Practice Peacock 1-3 p.m. Fri., May 24 Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day Peacock 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Sat., May 25 Indy 500 Parade Peacock 12-2 p.m. Sun., May 26 Indy 500 Pre-Race NBC, Peacock, Universo 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock, Universo 12:30-4 p.m. Mon., May 27 Indy 500 Victory Celebration Peacock 8:30-11 p.m.

SONSIO GRAND PRIX

Coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the IMS Road Course will be presented Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will exclusively stream practice, qualifying, the INDY NXT race and warm-up session from IMS on Friday and Saturday of race weekend.



Date Event Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., May 10 Practice 1 Peacock 9:30-10:45 a.m. Practice 2 Peacock 1:10-2:10 p.m. Qualifying Peacock 4:20-5:50 p.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race 1 Peacock 6:10-7:20 p.m. Sat., May 11 Final Warm-Up Peacock 11:15-11:45 a.m. INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2 Peacock 1-2:10 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 3-3:30 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sonsio Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30-6 p.m.

