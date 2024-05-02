IT’S MAY! NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH, HEADLINED BY INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 26, ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

 Skip navigation
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY WITH COVERAGE ACROSS TODAY, CNBC, E! NEWS, ACCESS & THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, PLUS OLYMPIANS, MINIONS, AND MORE
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes' Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal's Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN'S AND WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL'S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes' Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
NBCUNIVERSAL SURROUNDS 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY WITH COVERAGE ACROSS TODAY, CNBC, E! NEWS, ACCESS & THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, PLUS OLYMPIANS, MINIONS, AND MORE
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL TEAM USA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
IT’S MAY! NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH, HEADLINED BY INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 26, ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO

Published May 2, 2024 11:37 AM

Peacock to Present Exclusive Coverage of Practice, Qualifying, and Warm-Up Sessions for Indianapolis 500 and Sonsio Grand Prix, Plus INDY NXT by Firestone Races, and Additional Programming Throughout May

Coverage of 108th Running of Indianapolis 500 Begins at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Sonsio Grand Prix From Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Begins Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 2, 2024 – It’s May! NBC Sports is presenting more than 60 hours of NTT INDYCAR SERIES programming this May, headlined by the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

In addition to simulstreaming Indianapolis 500 race coverage, Peacock will be the exclusive home for coverage of practice, qualifying, warm-up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It will also simulstream the Sonsio Grand Prix road course race, which will be broadcast on NBC.

For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

Following is a detailed rundown of NBC Sports’ coverage of INDYCAR on NBC and Peacock in May:

INDIANAPOLIS 500

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be presented on May 26 with five hours of live coverage, beginning with pre-race coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock will again be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying providing more than 50 hours of coverage, getting underway with the first practice session on Tuesday, May 14, at 9:15 a.m. ET exclusively on the platform.

The NBC broadcast network will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC.

In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.

Following is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it this month across NBC, Peacock and Universo:

Date

Event

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Tues., May 14

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

9:15-11:15 a.m.

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

1-6 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Thurs., May 16

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Fri., May 17

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying

Peacock

11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.

Sun., May 19

Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice

Peacock

12-2 p.m.

Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying

NBC, Peacock

3-6 p.m.

Mon., May 20

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

1-3 p.m.

Fri., May 24

Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day

Peacock

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

Peacock

2:30-4 p.m.

Sat., May 25

Indy 500 Parade

Peacock

12-2 p.m.

Sun., May 26

Indy 500 Pre-Race

NBC, Peacock, Universo

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NBC, Peacock, Universo

12:30-4 p.m.

Mon., May 27

Indy 500 Victory Celebration

Peacock

8:30-11 p.m.

SONSIO GRAND PRIX

Coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the IMS Road Course will be presented Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will exclusively stream practice, qualifying, the INDY NXT race and warm-up session from IMS on Friday and Saturday of race weekend.

Date

Event

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Fri., May 10

Practice 1

Peacock

9:30-10:45 a.m.

Practice 2

Peacock

1:10-2:10 p.m.

Qualifying

Peacock

4:20-5:50 p.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Race 1

Peacock

6:10-7:20 p.m.

Sat., May 11

Final Warm-Up

Peacock

11:15-11:45 a.m.

INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2

Peacock

1-2:10 p.m.

Sonsio Grand Prix – Pre-Race

NBC, Peacock

3-3:30 p.m.

Sonsio Grand Prix

NBC, Peacock

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Sonsio Grand Prix – Post-Race

NBC, Peacock

5:30-6 p.m.

--NBC SPORTS--