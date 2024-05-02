IT’S MAY! NBC SPORTS TO PRESENT 60+ HOURS OF NTT INDYCAR SERIES COVERAGE THIS MONTH, HEADLINED BY INDIANAPOLIS 500 ON SUNDAY, MAY 26, ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO
Peacock to Present Exclusive Coverage of Practice, Qualifying, and Warm-Up Sessions for Indianapolis 500 and Sonsio Grand Prix, Plus INDY NXT by Firestone Races, and Additional Programming Throughout May
Coverage of 108th Running of Indianapolis 500 Begins at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo
Sonsio Grand Prix From Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Begins Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – May 2, 2024 – It’s May! NBC Sports is presenting more than 60 hours of NTT INDYCAR SERIES programming this May, headlined by the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 from iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.
In addition to simulstreaming Indianapolis 500 race coverage, Peacock will be the exclusive home for coverage of practice, qualifying, warm-up sessions and additional INDYCAR programming surrounding “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It will also simulstream the Sonsio Grand Prix road course race, which will be broadcast on NBC.
For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.
Following is a detailed rundown of NBC Sports’ coverage of INDYCAR on NBC and Peacock in May:
INDIANAPOLIS 500
The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be presented on May 26 with five hours of live coverage, beginning with pre-race coverage at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Spanish-language cable network Universo, leading into race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Peacock will again be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying providing more than 50 hours of coverage, getting underway with the first practice session on Tuesday, May 14, at 9:15 a.m. ET exclusively on the platform.
The NBC broadcast network will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m. ET to determine the starting grid for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Peacock will simulstream all qualifying coverage on NBC.
In addition to practice and qualifying, exclusive coverage of Carb Day, the Indy 500 Parade, and Victory Celebration during race weekend will stream live on Peacock.
Following is the comprehensive programming schedule for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and all events surrounding it this month across NBC, Peacock and Universo:
Date
Event
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Tues., May 14
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
9:15-11:15 a.m.
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
1-6 p.m.
Wed., May 15
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
12-6 p.m.
Thurs., May 16
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
12-6 p.m.
Fri., May 17
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
12-6 p.m.
Sat., May 18
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
8:30-9:30 a.m.
Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying
Peacock
11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.
Sun., May 19
Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice
Peacock
12-2 p.m.
Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying
NBC, Peacock
3-6 p.m.
Mon., May 20
Indy 500 Practice
Peacock
1-3 p.m.
Fri., May 24
Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day
Peacock
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
Peacock
2:30-4 p.m.
Sat., May 25
Indy 500 Parade
Peacock
12-2 p.m.
Sun., May 26
Indy 500 Pre-Race
NBC, Peacock, Universo
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
NBC, Peacock, Universo
12:30-4 p.m.
Mon., May 27
Indy 500 Victory Celebration
Peacock
8:30-11 p.m.
SONSIO GRAND PRIX
Coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix from the IMS Road Course will be presented Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will exclusively stream practice, qualifying, the INDY NXT race and warm-up session from IMS on Friday and Saturday of race weekend.
Date
Event
Platform(s)
Time (ET)
Fri., May 10
Practice 1
Peacock
9:30-10:45 a.m.
Practice 2
Peacock
1:10-2:10 p.m.
Qualifying
Peacock
4:20-5:50 p.m.
INDY NXT by Firestone Race 1
Peacock
6:10-7:20 p.m.
Sat., May 11
Final Warm-Up
Peacock
11:15-11:45 a.m.
INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2
Peacock
1-2:10 p.m.
Sonsio Grand Prix – Pre-Race
NBC, Peacock
3-3:30 p.m.
Sonsio Grand Prix
NBC, Peacock
3:30-5:30 p.m.
Sonsio Grand Prix – Post-Race
NBC, Peacock
5:30-6 p.m.
