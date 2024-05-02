NOAH LYLES AND GABBY THOMAS HEADLINE TEAM USA ROSTER AT WORLD ATHLETIC RELAYS THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND CNBC

Olympic & World Medalists Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas Lead Live Coverage this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock

This Meet Serves as the Paris Olympic Qualifying Event for the 4x100m, 4x400, and Mixed-Gender 4x400m Relays, with the Top 14 Countries in Each Race Qualifying for Paris

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 2, 2024 – Six-time world champion Noah Lyles and two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2024 World Athletics Relays from Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas this weekend, beginning this Saturday, May 4, at 7:05 p.m. ET on Peacock and finishing Sunday, May 5, at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

This meet serves as the qualifying event for the Paris Olympic men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays, as well as the mixed-gender 4x400m, with the top 14 countries in each relay securing a spot at the Games this summer. On Saturday, the top two countries in each first-round heat for every relay will qualify for the Olympics and advance to Sunday’s finals, where final results will determine the lane draws for the Olympics.

For the first time ever, Sunday’s action will also see a repechage round for countries that did not advance to the finals, with the top two countries in each repechage heat also qualifying for Paris. The last two countries to qualify for each Olympic relay will be determined by world rankings in June.

Reigning 4x100m relay world champion Lyles, who won the 100m in 9.96 at last weekend’s USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, is expected to compete on the men’s 4x100m relay for Team USA alongside Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek and Courtney Lindsey, who has the joint-fastest 200m time of 2024. On the women’s side, Thomas will compete alongside fellow 2023 world 4x100m relay championship teammates Tamari Davis and Tamara Clark.

On the international side, defending Olympic 100m gold medalist Marcell Jacobs (Italy), reigning 400m hurdles and women’s 4x400m relay world champion Femke Bol (Netherlands), 2016 Rio Olympic 400m gold medalist and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa), and defending Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner and two-time defending Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, competing in front of their home crowd, are all expected to line up this weekend.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Saturday, May 4-Sunday, May 5 (all times ET)

· TV – CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Time Platform(s) Sat., May 4 7:05 p.m. Peacock Sun., May 5 7 p.m. CNBC, Peacock

