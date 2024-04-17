SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 17, 2024 – Second-place Arsenal visit Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday, April 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo and third-place Liverpool visit Fulham this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining this weekend’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Arsenal, who lost to Aston Villa, 2-0, on Sunday, are even with Liverpool, who fell to Crystal Palace, 1-0, last weekend, with 71 points and sit in second place on goal difference (Arsenal +49, Liverpool +41). First-place Manchester City, whose match at Tottenham this weekend is postponed due to the FA Cup semifinals, are two points ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool with 73.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, leading into two matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Luton Town v. Brentford (USA Network) and Sheffield United v. Burnley (Peacock).

Saturday’s coverage continues with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network ahead of Wolves-Arsenal at 2:30 p.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Molineux Stadium.

On Sunday, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Everton hosting Nottingham Forest at 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Peacock presents two matches live at 10 a.m. ET as fourth-place Aston Villa host Bournemouth and West Ham visit Crystal Palace.

The weekend’s coverage concludes Sunday with Fulham v. Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Fulham-Liverpool live from Craven Cottage.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season — including exclusive matches, all games airing live on the NBC broadcast network, studio shows, full match replays, and more. USA Network begins its second full season as the cable home of the PL. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City going to the top of the table, Arsenal and Liverpool both faltering, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Apr. 20 9 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 20 10 a.m. Luton Town v. Brentford USA Network Sat., Apr. 20 10 a.m. Sheffield United v. Burnley Peacock Sat., Apr. 20 Noon Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Sat., Apr. 20 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Apr. 20 2:30 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Sat., Apr. 20 4:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Sun., Apr. 21 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Apr. 21 8:30 a.m. Everton v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 21 10 a.m. Aston Villa v. Bournemouth Peacock Sun., Apr. 21 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. West Ham Peacock Sun., Apr. 21 10:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Apr. 21 11:30 a.m. Fulham v. Liverpool USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Apr. 21 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

–NBC SPORTS–