MIKE TIRICO, SNOOP DOGG, AND MOLLY SOLOMON TO PREVIEW NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE PARIS OLYMPICS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 22, 2024 – Primetime in Paris host Mike Tirico, global megastar Snoop Dogg, and Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, will preview NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on a media conference call Wednesday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CEST . The group will conduct the call from NBCU’s main studio on the Trocadero in Paris.

· WHAT: NBCU’s Paris Olympics Media Conference Call

· WHO: Mike Tirico, Snoop Dogg, and Molly Solomon

· WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CEST

· NUMBER:

o 786-697-3501 (U.S.)

o +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France)

o +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 (U.K)

· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Tirico is working his fifth Olympics, serving as NBC’s primetime host for the fourth time. In Paris, he will host his fourth Opening Ceremony, third Closing Ceremony, and will also serve as a daytime host. Snoop Dogg will be a part of Primetime in Paris, joining Tirico to report on attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families, and exploring the unique sights and sounds that only Paris has to offer. A 13-time Emmy Award winner, Solomon is overseeing her third Olympics as Executive Producer. She began her career as a researcher for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

For a complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases, click here.

