MIKE TIRICO, SNOOP DOGG, AND MOLLY SOLOMON TO PREVIEW NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE PARIS OLYMPICS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Roblox1920x1080.png
OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC FANS UNITE! TEAM USA AND NBCUNIVERSAL BRING OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 TO ROBLOX FOR AN IMMERSIVE CELEBRATION
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NOTES AND QUOTES – XANDER SCHAUFFELE WINS 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON ON NBC AND PEACOCK
The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Roblox1920x1080.png
OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC FANS UNITE! TEAM USA AND NBCUNIVERSAL BRING OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 TO ROBLOX FOR AN IMMERSIVE CELEBRATION
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
NOTES AND QUOTES – XANDER SCHAUFFELE WINS 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON ON NBC AND PEACOCK
The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon
NOTES AND QUOTES – NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE 152nd OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP AT ROYAL TROON (THIRD ROUND)

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
HOW TO WATCH THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL AND TISHMAN SPEYER TO TRANSFORM ROCKEFELLER CENTER INTO U.S. HOME FOR COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL TEAMS UP WITH EXCHANGE TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MIKE TIRICO, SNOOP DOGG, AND MOLLY SOLOMON TO PREVIEW NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE PARIS OLYMPICS ON MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

Published July 22, 2024 12:09 PM

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 10:15 A.M. ET/4:15 P.M. CEST

Dial 786-697-3501 (U.S.), +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France), +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 (U.K) to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

STAMFORD, Conn.July 22, 2024Primetime in Paris host Mike Tirico, global megastar Snoop Dogg, and Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, will preview NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on a media conference call Wednesday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. ET/4:15 p.m. CEST. The group will conduct the call from NBCU’s main studio on the Trocadero in Paris.

· WHAT: NBCU’s Paris Olympics Media Conference Call

· WHO: Mike Tirico, Snoop Dogg, and Molly Solomon

· WHEN: Wednesday, July 24, at 10:15 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CEST

· NUMBER:

o 786-697-3501 (U.S.)

o +33 (0) 1 7037 7166 (France)

o +44 (0) 33 0551 0200 (U.K)

· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

Tirico is working his fifth Olympics, serving as NBC’s primetime host for the fourth time. In Paris, he will host his fourth Opening Ceremony, third Closing Ceremony, and will also serve as a daytime host. Snoop Dogg will be a part of Primetime in Paris, joining Tirico to report on attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families, and exploring the unique sights and sounds that only Paris has to offer. A 13-time Emmy Award winner, Solomon is overseeing her third Olympics as Executive Producer. She began her career as a researcher for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

For a complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases, click here.

--PARIS OLYMPICS--