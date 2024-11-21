NBC SPORTS, PEACOCK, AND THE SMX LEAGUE ANNOUNCE 2025 SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPTM MEDIA SCHEDULE

All Regular Season and Postseason Races to be Presented Across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across Entire Series, Including 16 Exclusive Live Races

Supercross Season Begins in Anaheim, Calif., at Angel Stadium on Sat., Jan. 11 with an SMX Insider Pre-Race Show at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Racing on USA Network and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

SMX World Championship Final Begins with an SMX Insider Pre-Race Show on Sat., Sept. 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Racing at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

SMX World Championship Preview Show Presented Sunday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

15-Time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael, Five-Time AMA Champion James Stewart, Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt Headline 2025 Commentary Team

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 21, 2024 – NBC Sports, Peacock, and the SMX League announced today the 2025 SMX World ChampionshipTM broadcast and streaming schedule, including the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. 28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the SMX World Championship Series in 2025, presenting live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both Supercross and Pro Motocross spanning all rounds from January to September 2025. 16 races will livestream exclusively on Peacock . The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race. Qualifiers and heats will be available exclusively on Peacock for every race throughout the season. Additionally, 11 races (live and encore) will be presented on NBC, with five more on USA Network.

2025 marks the third year of the SMX World Championship which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs, with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

The much-anticipated SMX World Championship Playoffs will culminate with two Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. Playoff 1 will begin with an SMX Insider Pre-Race show on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock followed by live racing at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Playoff 2 will also begin with an SMX Insider Pre-Race show on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by live racing at 3 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will be presented on NBC at Noon ET the next day.

The SMX World Championship Final will begin with a pre-race show on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock followed by live racing at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Locations for all postseason playoffs will be announced in January.

NBC Sports’ 2025 SMX World Championship season opener begins with the SMX Insider Pre-Race Show live from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by racing on the USA Network and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air the following day on Sunday, Jan. 12, on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.

The outdoor Pro Motocross season of the SMX World Championship begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 24, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 SMX World Championship Series averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 502,000 viewers for coverage on NBC, USA Network, and streaming simulcasts across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, up 26% vs. 2023. Additionally, Peacock delivered the most-streamed season on record for the sport. Across the full series, viewers streamed more than 1.9 billion total minutes of the 2024 SMX World Championship for Peacock exclusive races, up 24% from last year and marking a significant growth in the popularity of the sport. For more information, click here.

The 2025 SMX commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play, 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and five-time AMA champion James Stewart as analysts, and Will Christien and former veteran racer Jason Thomas as reporters.

Race Day Live will cover all regular and postseason races of the SMX World Championship Series exclusively on Peacock. Former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo will serve as hosts of the pre-race program while Steven “Lurch” Scott and Haley Shanley join as reporters.

A one-hour SMX World Championship preview special airs Sunday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by appearances from defending Supercross and SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence, two-time defending SMX 250 Class World Champion Haiden Deegan, 2024 SMX runner-up Hunter Lawrence, two-time Supercross Champions Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb, 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, and more.

All televised rounds of the SMX World Championship Series on NBC and USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

Below is the 2025 SMX World Championship Regular Season broadcast and streaming schedule – Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship:

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 11 Anaheim Pre-Race Show Peacock 7:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 11 Angel Stadium (Anaheim, CA) USA Network, Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., Jan. 12 Angel Stadium (Anaheim, CA) NBC* 2 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18 Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA) Peacock 8:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25 Angel Stadium (Anaheim, CA) Peacock 8:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 1 State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ) Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL) Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15 Ford Field (Detroit, MI) Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Feb. 16 Ford Field (Detroit, MI) NBC* 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22 Arlington Pre-Race Show Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22 AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) Peacock 7:30 p.m. Sat., March 1 Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, FL) Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 8 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 22 Protective Stadium (Birmingham, AL) Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 29 Lumen Field (Seattle, WA) Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., March 30 Lumen Field (Seattle, WA) NBC* 1 p.m. Sat., April 5 Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA) Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., April 12 Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA) NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., April 19 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., April 26 Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA) Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., May 3 Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO) Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., May 4 Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO) NBC* 4 p.m. Sat., May 10 Salt Lake City Pre-Race Show Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sat., May 10 Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City, UT) USA Network, Peacock 7 p.m.

*Encore presentation

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., May 24 Fox Raceway National (Pala, CA) Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., May 31 Hangtown Classic (Rancho Cordova, CA) Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., June 7 Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO) Peacock 3:00 p.m. Sat., June 7 Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO) NBC 4:00 p.m. Sat., June 14 High Point National (Mt. Morris, PA) Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., June 28 Southwick National (Southwick, MA) NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., July 5 RedBud National (Buchanan, MI) Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., July 12 Spring Creek National (Millville, MN) Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., July 13 Spring Creek National (Millville, MN) USA Network* 12 p.m. Sat., July 19 Washougal National (Washougal, WA) NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 9 Ironman National (Crawfordsville, IN) Peacock 1 p.m. Sun., Aug. 10 Ironman National (Crawfordsville, IN) USA Network* 12:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 16 Unadilla National (New Berlin, NY) Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 23 Budds Creek National (Mechanicsville, MD) Peacock 1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

Below is the SMX World Championship Playoffs broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Event Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 6 Pre-Race Show Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 6 SMX Playoff 1 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., Sept. 13 Pre-Race Show Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 13 SMX Playoff 2 Peacock 3:00 p.m. Sun., Sept. 14 SMX Playoff 2 NBC* 12 p.m. Sat., Sept. 20 Pre-Race Show Peacock 9:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 20 SMX Final USA Network, Peacock 10 p.m.

*Encore presentation

About NBC Sports:

NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.

About Peacock:

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-round series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SMX World Championship Final. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About Pro Motocross Championship, Sanctioned by AMA Pro:

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship features the world’s fastest outdoor motocross racers, competing aboard homologated bikes from one of seven competing manufacturers on a collection of the roughest, toughest tracks on the planet. Racing takes place each Saturday afternoon, with competition divided into two classes: one for 250cc machines, and one for 450cc machines. MX Sports Pro Racing, the industry leader in off-road powersports event production, manages the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. More information can be found at www.ProMotocross.com.

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SMX World ChampionshipTM. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing:

MX Sports Pro Racing manages and produces the world’s most prestigious motocross series – the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SMX World ChampionshipTM. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit www.mxsportsproracing.com.

