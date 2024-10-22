NBC SPORTS’ 2024 SUPERMOTOCROSS COVERAGE DELIVERS VIEWERSHIP GAINS AND MILESTONES

2024 Season Averaged 502,000 Viewers Across NBC, USA Network, and Streaming Simulcasts Across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, Up 26% vs. 2023

Washougal National Pro Motocross Race on July 20 Eclipsed 1 Million Viewers; Most-Watched Race Since 2021

More Than 1.9 Billion Total Minutes Streamed for Peacock Exclusive Races , Up 24% vs. Last Season

2024 Season Included Top Five Most-Streamed Races Ever on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 22, 2024 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series delivered viewership gains and milestones across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC Sports Digital.

The 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series – comprised of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (indoor season) from Jan. 6 - May 11, the Pro Motocross Championship (outdoor season) from May 25 - Aug. 24, and the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals (postseason) from Sept. 7 - Sept. 21 – averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 502,000 viewers for coverage on NBC, USA Network, and streaming simulcasts across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, up 26% vs. 2023. Viewership based on metrics from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

The most-watched race of the season was the Washougal Pro Motocross race on Saturday, July 20, delivering 1.1 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital and becoming the most-watched SuperMotocross race since 2021.

Peacock delivered the most-streamed season on record for the sport. Through 31 rounds across the full series, viewers streamed more than 1.9 billion total minutes of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship for Peacock exclusive races, up 24% from last year and marking a significant growth in the popularity of the sport.

The 2024 season also included the top five most-streamed SuperMotocross races in Peacock history, and 12 of the top 15.

Rank Race Date 1. Arizona (Round 6) Feb. 10, 2024 2. Daytona (Round 8) March 2, 2024 3. Anaheim 2 (Round 4) Jan. 27, 2024 4. Anaheim 1 (Round 1) Jan. 6, 2024 5. San Diego (Round 3) Jan. 20, 2024

2024 marked the second year of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, which unified both disciplines of Supercross and Pro Motocross. The SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, a three-week postseason playoff format concluded in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 21 and saw Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan win their second consecutive world championship titles in the 450 and 250 classes, respectively.

NBC Sports and the SuperMotocross League are entering the third season of a multi-year media rights extension announced in October 2022.

The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship series begins on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Ca. with round 1 of 17 of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, followed by 11 Pro Motocross races beginning on May 24. Both seasons will culminate in September with postseason racing and the battle for another SuperMotocross World Championship title.





--NBC SPORTS--