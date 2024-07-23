 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK
PEACOCK’S ORIGINAL 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS PROGRAMMING BEGINS THIS WEEK WITH OPENING CEREMONY ONLY FOUR DAYS AWAY

ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

Published July 23, 2024 11:33 AM

Biggest Media Event Ever: Unprecedented 7,000 Hours of Coverage; 5,000+ Hours of Streaming; 17 Consecutive Nights of Primetime Coverage on NBC

How To Watch The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Across NBCUniversal

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 23, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics is the biggest media event ever featuring 7,000 hours of coverage, including more than 5,000 streaming hours, 17 consecutive nights of primetime programming on NBC, all 329 medal events streaming on Peacock, and more than 150 commentators.

NBCUniversal’s unprecedented coverage will feature more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics, beginning with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Below are key metrics surrounding NBCU’s presentation of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

--PARIS OLYMPICS—