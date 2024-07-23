NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
Biggest Media Event Ever: Unprecedented 7,000 Hours of Coverage; 5,000+ Hours of Streaming; 17 Consecutive Nights of Primetime Coverage on NBC
How To Watch The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Across NBCUniversal
STAMFORD, Conn. – July 23, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics is the biggest media event ever featuring 7,000 hours of coverage, including more than 5,000 streaming hours, 17 consecutive nights of primetime programming on NBC, all 329 medal events streaming on Peacock, and more than 150 commentators.
NBCUniversal’s unprecedented coverage will feature more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics, beginning with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo.
Below are key metrics surrounding NBCU’s presentation of the 2024 Paris Olympics:
- 488 million: Live minutes of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials competition streamed across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms – more than three times greater than the 2021 Trials (79 million minutes) and 2016 Trials (53 million minutes) combined (132 million).
- 345 million: Followers reached from NBCUniversal brands and commentators sharing across NBCU social platforms.
- 157 million: Approximate number of followers of NBCU’s “Paris Creator Collective” for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 across major social platforms.
- 250,000: Feet of fiber cables at NBCU’s installation at the International Broadcast Center in Paris.
- 115,000: Square-footage of NBC Sports’ integration facility and warehouse in Connecticut, where nearly all of NBCU’s production and engineering infrastructure begins its journey to Paris.
- 9,765: Approximate miles between Paris and Tahiti in French Polynesia, host of the Olympic surfing competition.
- 7,000+: Total programming hours across NBCU’s linear and digital platforms.
- 5000+: Hours of streaming coverage across NBC Sports’ Digital platforms.
- 3,602: Distance in miles between NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn. and Paris’ famed Trocadero, the home of NBCU’s re-imagined Olympic primetime show, Primetime in Paris, hosted by Mike Tirico.
- 1964: Year that marked NBC’s first-ever coverage of an Olympic Games at the Tokyo Olympics.
- 1,800: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees based at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.
- 1,200: Approximate number of NBCU Olympics employees on-site in Paris.
- 329: Number of medal events at the Paris Olympics, all of which will be streamed live on Peacock for the first time at a Summer Olympics.
- 206: Number of countries and territories taking part in the Parade of Nations at the Opening Ceremony, which will feature more than 90 boats sailing down the River Seine.
- 150+: Number of commentators on NBCU’s talent roster.
- 90: Number of Olympic medals won by NBCU’s Olympic commentators.
- 58%: Viewership increase of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in swimming, diving, track & field and gymnastics vs. 2021.
- 30: Purpose-built broadcast booths located at NBC Sports’ International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.
- 17: Consecutive nights of primetime coverage on the NBC broadcast network.
- 8: Number of Olympics that NBCU’s Olympic swimming broadcast team of Dan Hicks (play-by-play) and Rowdy Gaines (analyst) will work together in Paris, believed to be a television record.
- 6: Number of hours Paris is ahead of the U.S. Eastern time zone.
- 4: Number of Sesame Street muppets (Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Tango) that will travel to Paris and be incorporated into NBCU’s comprehensive social and broadcast coverage surrounding the Games.
- 4: Total number of medals won at the Tokyo Olympics by Argentina and Morocco, who will face off in men’s soccer on Wednesday, July 24 at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, marking the first event of the Paris Olympics.
- 1: The one and only Snoop Dogg will contribute to NBCU’s primetime coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, providing his unique take on what’s happening in Paris.
NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.
--PARIS OLYMPICS—