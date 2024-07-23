NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

Biggest Media Event Ever: Unprecedented 7,000 Hours of Coverage; 5,000+ Hours of Streaming; 17 Consecutive Nights of Primetime Coverage on NBC

How To Watch The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Across NBCUniversal

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 23, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics is the biggest media event ever featuring 7,000 hours of coverage, including more than 5,000 streaming hours, 17 consecutive nights of primetime programming on NBC, all 329 medal events streaming on Peacock, and more than 150 commentators.

NBCUniversal’s unprecedented coverage will feature more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics, beginning with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Below are key metrics surrounding NBCU’s presentation of the 2024 Paris Olympics:



NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.



--PARIS OLYMPICS—