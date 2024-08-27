NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS PARALYMPICS COVERAGE “BY THE NUMBERS”

12 Days of Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Begin Tomorrow with Coverage Across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC

Peacock to Stream a Record-Breaking 1,500+ Hours of Coverage Across All 22 Paralympic Sports

Live Coverage of Opening Ceremony Presented Tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 27, 2024 – NBCUniversal is making an unprecedented commitment to the Paralympics with a record 1,500+ hours of programming, including more than 140 hours of television coverage, six primetime hours on NBC, live coverage of the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony, and extensive streaming coverage on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. Click here for how to watch the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games begins tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28, at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Live event competition gets underway with swimming the next day on Thursday, August 29, at 5 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

NBCUniversal has exclusive media rights to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the United States.

Below are key metrics about NBCU’s coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:

4,400: Approximate number of Paralympic athletes expected to compete

3,600: Miles between Stamford, Conn. and Paris, France

1960: Year when the first Paralympic Games were held

1,500+: Total programming hours across NBCUniversal

549: Number of medal events at the Games

236: Record-number of medal events for women

225: Expected number of Team USA Paralympic athletes competing in Paris

168: Delegations expected to compete at the Games

140+: Hours of television coverage across NBC, USA Network, and CNBC

115: Number of Team USA Paralympic athletes who competed collegiately

33: Number of medals that NBCU’s Paralympic Games commentators have won

25: Number of commentators on NBCU’s Paris Paralympic talent roster

22: Sports on the Paris Paralympic program

6: Number of hours Paris is ahead of the U.S. Eastern time zone

