NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 1

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

GYMNASTICS

Laurie Hernandez before Biles’ floor routine, clinching the women’s all-around gold medal: “Everything has led to this moment for her. All her wins, all her losses, and all the greatness that she has in her. It’s come to this.”

Rich Lerner on Biles’ floor routine: “That’s what greatness looks like.”

Hernandez on Biles’ vault: “You will not see anyone get as high as she does.”

Lerner on Simone Biles’ opening score of 15.766 in vault: “That’s her standard. She does gymnastics that no one else does or has done.”

Lerner on the competitiveness of Suni Lee, who won bronze in the all-around: “The word you typically hear to describe Lee is ‘gamer.’”

Hernandez: “She is absolutely a gamer. She may have a few mistakes in warmups, yet when the pressure is on, she’s able to get her routines together.”

Lerner on the talent of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team: “(The U.S. men’s basketball) team has…an embarrassment of riches – the same could be said of Team USA women’s gymnastics with the two Olympic all-around champions in Simone Biles and Suni Lee.”

Lerner on Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour: “Whatever happens, medal or no medal, she has announced herself as a gymnast to watch in the coming years. Just 17 [years old].”

SWIMMING

Rowdy Gaines on Kate Douglass winning her first Olympic gold medal in the women’s 200m breaststroke: “Nobody in the world is better on that pullout than Kate Douglass…Oui, oui, you are an Olympic medalist!”

Gaines on Leon Marchand in the men’s 200m IM semifinal: “Does he have a weak stroke? Well, that’s relative…Look at his face. His face is not tight at all, it’s relaxed. It’s almost like he’s gazing up to the stars on a beautiful Paris summer night. That’s how good it looks.”

Dan Hicks on Marchand: “Through all this chaotic atmosphere and 15,000-plus cheering his every move and every stroke, Marchand continues to be the calmest guy in La Defense Arena.”

Gaines on his conversation with Marchand after winning two gold medals on Wednesday: “I said to him, ‘Hey, great job yesterday. America was electrified.’ He said, ‘Really? That’s so exciting!’ He was just a real humble guy.”

GOLF

France’s Victor Perez to Rex Hoggard on hitting the opening tee shot in his home country: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. I’ll never be able to hit this shot, this exact shot, opening the Olympics at home, ever again. I just wanted to soak it all in.”

Michael Phelps on the atmosphere of the Paris Games at Le Golf National: “Being back to a real Games…being able to have the fanbase from all over the world back here…you can feel the energy, you can feel the electricity…The Olympics is about bringing people together.”

TENNIS

Mary Carillo on China’s Qinwen Zheng upsetting world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to advance to the gold medal match: “You’ve got to give her all kinds of props. She beat a woman who, on this surface, on this particular court, has had such an uncomplicated superiority for so long. But it’s Qinwen Zheng with a win of her life, at the most important tournament for China.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LaChina Robinson on Britney Griner’s elite interior defense: “There are two scenarios that are very similar. You don’t want to try to take a charge on LeBron (James), and I don’t know if you want to go to the rim against Britney Griner.”

Noah Eagle on Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson: “They are the definition of modern basketball, to a T. Length, skill, inside, outside, all three levels.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Snoop Dogg on his experience riding with Team USA men’s basketball team to yesterday’s game, a win vs. South Sudan: “I felt a lot of brotherhood, camaraderie. I felt them ego-checking themselves at the door…I see that there’s really no animosity amongst the players as far as they all love and support each other…They know that this team was put together reminiscent of the Dream Team in the spirit of having the best of the best represent the country. It’s not about me, it’s about we, and we’ve got to put our best foot forward to perform at a high level. I think that these players understand that. That’s why they’ve been selected…They know that this is the biggest thing, bigger than the world championship.”

