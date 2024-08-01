SIMONE BILES AND SUNI LEE HEADLINE STAR-STUDDED WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS ALL-AROUND FINAL TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Caeleb Dressel Leads Team USA Swimming Tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 2, Live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Sha’Carri Richardson and Ryan Crouser Headline Track & Field Action This Saturday, Aug. 3, Live at 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 1, 2024 – Simone Biles and Suni Lee headline tonight’s star-studded women’s gymnastics all-around final tonight on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Biles and Lee won respective all-around gold medals in Rio and Tokyo.

Also, in primetime tonight, Katie Ledecky, coming off a dominant win in the women’s 1500m freestyle on Wednesday, competes for a 13th Olympic medal, which would make her the most decorated female U.S. Olympian in history, in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay. Team USA medal contenders Kate Douglass, Regan Smith, and Lilly King also compete in an exciting lineup of swimming events.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com.

TONIGHT, THURS., AUGUST 1

Biles and Lee looked to continue Team USA gymnastics’ dominant run at the Games in the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Ledecky, Douglass, Smith, and King headline an elite lineup of swimming races as medals in the women’s 200m butterfly, men’s 200m backstroke, women’s 200m breaststroke, and women’s 4x200m freestyle relay are all on the line.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Track & field action leads Friday starting live at 4:05 a.m. ET on E! with preliminary heats and later at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by the lone final of the day in the men’s 10,000m, where American record holder Grant Fisher aims to earn his first career medal against world record holder Joshua Cheptegei and 2024 world cross country champion Jacob Kiplimo.

In the pool, the men’s 50m freestyle, women’s 200m backstroke, and men’s 200m individual medley finals will all be contested beginning live at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with Caeleb Dressel expected to vie for his ninth career Olympic medal in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Both U.S. beach volleyball squads are in action, with the men taking on Spain live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the women facing Germany live at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Women’s water polo plays host-nation France live at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Track & field action, gymnastics, and the penultimate day of swimming headline a busy Olympic schedule on Saturday. In the pool beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Katie Ledecky looks to become the first athlete in Olympic female swimmer to ever win an event at four consecutive Games when she competes in the women’s 800m freestyle.

In gymnastics, the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, Simone Biles, and teammate Jade Carey are expected to compete in the women’s vault final live at 10:20 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

On the track, beginning live at 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, 2024 U.S. 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson aims for her first career Olympic medal in the women’s 100m, while shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser aims to become the first athlete in Olympic history to win the event at three straight Games.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: The Olympic mountain bike course in Elancourt Hill, about 25 miles outside of Paris, is designed to let its competitors around…just. Cranking up steep hills only to descend on technical obstacles is hard, but with 35 other riders, 90-degree weather and 8 laps, this event is extreme.

In The Village: Team USA women’s rugby sevens members Ilona Maher, Naya Tapper, Sammy Sullivan and Alex Sedrick share sandwiches and heartfelt enthusiasm about the future of their sport in the U.S after winning the first women’s rugby sevens medal in U.S. Olympic history.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the next installment today at 12:15 p.m. ET during the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

***

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 (DAY 6)

NBC

8-11 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around Final

Swimming – Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Surfing – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. China*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Angola vs. France

9 p.m.-9:15 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Smallbore Rifle, 3 Positions Final

9:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Belgium*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Greece*

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 5 (Finals) (LIVE)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 (DAY 7)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10 a.m.

Surfing – Report

10 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

10:40 a.m.-11:05 a.m.

Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

11:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

12:35 p.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s 5,000m – Round 1

Mixed 4x400m Relay – Round 1

Women’s 800m – Round 1

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 10,000m Final

2:30 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

Men’s 200 IM Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan

8-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Final and Qualifying Heats

Diving – Men’s Synchro Springboard Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Badminton (Singles, Round of 16) – United States vs. Spain

3 a.m.-3:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Lithuania vs. Japan (LIVE)

3:45 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Smallbore Rifle, 3 Positions Final (LIVE)

4:35 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – Poland vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-8 a.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:50 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Greece (LIVE)

8:50 a.m.-9 a.m.

Soccer – Pregame

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal – United States vs. Morocco (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. France*

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. France (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Qualifying

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal – France vs. Argentina (LIVE)

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain

8 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Men’s Trampoline – Final

8:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Epee Final

9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final*

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Quarterfinal – United States vs. Morocco*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Second Round (LIVE)

E!

4:05 a.m.-7 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis (Singles Semifinal) – France vs. China

8 a.m.-10:10 a.m.

Equestrian – Team Jumping Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-12 p.m.

Trampoline – Women’s Final

12 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)

3:50 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – France vs. Germany (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. China

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sailing – Day 6 Finals (LIVE)

6 a.m.-11 a.m.

Tennis – Day 7 – Medal Rounds (LIVE)

1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tennis – Day 7 – Mixed Doubles Final and Men’s Singles Semifinals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rowing, Water Polo, Soccer, Basketball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Table Tennis, Judo, Boxing, Badminton, and More

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 (DAY 8)

NBC

5 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying (LIVE)

5 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

5 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

10:20 a.m.-11 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Basketball – Pregame

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Puerto Rico (LIVE)

1:10 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s Shot Put Final

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Swimming – Finals



Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

Women’s 200 IM Final

Women’s 800m Freestyle Final

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final

4:15 p.m.-5 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Floor Final

5 p.m.-5:20 p.m.

In the Company of Heroes

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Finals and Men’s Pommel Horse Finals

12 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Heats

3x3 Basketball – Elimination Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Japan

3 a.m.-3:45 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. Poland (LIVE)

3:45 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Sport Pistol Final (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:20 a.m.

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

5:20 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. South Africa (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Soccer – Pregame

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Montenegro (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Heats

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Rowing – Finals*

1:10 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)

4:05 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tennis – Men’s Doubles Final

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Puerto Rico*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. France

9:30 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Sport Pistol*

9:45 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals – United States vs. Japan*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Men’s Third Round (LIVE)

CNBC

5 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Skeet Final

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Boxing – Men’s Quarterfinals

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final

2:30 p.m.-3:05 p.m.

Boxing – Men’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

3:05 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Serbia vs. South Sudan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser (LIVE)

E!

4:05 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

6:40 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Spain vs. Germany (LIVE)

7 a.m.-7:50 a.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Quarterfinals (LIVE)

7:50 a.m.-9 a.m.

Archery – Women’s Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Sport Pistol*

9:15 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Pregame

9:30 a.m.-11:50 a.m.

Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals (LIVE)

11:50 a.m.-1 p.m.

Soccer – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:50 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Bronze Competition and Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Equestrian – Team Dressage Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 7 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tennis – Day 8 – Finals (LIVE)

1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Surfing – Semifinals and Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Volleyball, Soccer, Water Polo, Canoeing, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equestrian, Shooting, Soccer, Table Tennis, and More

*Replay

—PARIS OLYMPICS—