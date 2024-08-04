NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 4

“Noah Lyles didn’t win his heat, he didn’t win his semifinal, but he won the one that counted. He has silenced every single critic.” – Ato Boldon on Noah Lyles winning the men’s 100m

"We've said it throughout the games…she is a gamer. When it's time, she steps up." – Rich Lerner on Suni Lee winning bronze in uneven bars

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Includes Noah Lyles’ Photo Finish in the Men’s 100m Final and Suni Lee in Uneven Bars Final

LIVE TOMORROW: Final Events for Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles Beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET on E! and Peacock, and Noah Lyles in Track & Field Beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 4, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with “Primetime in Paris,” hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

On tonight’s “Primetime in Paris,” Noah Lyles runs for the title of World’s Fastest Man in the men’s 100m, Suni Lee competes in the women’s uneven bar final, and Team USA contests the final day of swimming events on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Lyles, alongside Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley, both looked to make the podium, while Lee looked for her second Olympic medal in uneven bars.

In the pool, Bobby Finke, coming off a silver medal in the men’s 800m freestyle, attempts to defend his Olympic title in the 1500m freestyle, while the U.S. looks to podium in the last races of the swimming schedule, the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays.

Monday’s coverage is headlined by track & field action live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, highlighted by 200m American record holder and 2023 world champion Noah Lyles competing in the first round of the men’s 200m, Tokyo Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman attempting to defend her gold medal, and finals in the women’s 5,000m and 800m.

In gymnastics, Simone Biles looks to add to her medal haul when she competes in the finals of the balance beam and floor exercise, with live apparatus coverage beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET on E! and Peacock. Biles was the 2016 Rio Olympic champion in floor and bronze medalist in beam in Rio and Tokyo. Additionally, Biles’ Team USA teammates Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles are expected to compete in the balance beam and floor exercise, respectively.

Additionally, Team USA men’s and women’s beach volleyball play in the Round of 16, with the men facing Italy live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and the women against Canada live at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. In volleyball, the U.S. men face Brazil in the quarterfinal live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

TRACK & FIELD

Ato Boldon on Noah Lyles winning the men’s 100m: “Noah Lyles didn’t win his heat, he didn’t win his semifinal, but he won the one that counted. Noah Lyles is the Olympic champion and the United States have won gold [in the men’s 100m] for the first time in 20 years!”

Leigh Diffey on the photo finish of the men’s 100m: “It’s Noah Lyles! And it had to go to a photo finish to decide it...Five one-thousandths of a second the difference between gold and silver, and the gold is going to the United States.”

Boldon on Lyles: “You’ve got to give this guy credit. All the talk this year, all the posturing…He has silenced every single critic.”

Boldon on the leadup to the men’s 100m: “You could run 100 100m dashes in your life, none of them are going to feel like the pressure and the anticipation and the excitement that you’re feeling right now. The fastest eight men in the world assembled, the whole world stopped, watching who’s going to be crowned the world’s fastest man.”

Kara Goucher on the men’s 1500m semifinals: “3:32.38 for a semi? I think we can expect a smoking final. The effortlessness with which those men just ran that. This is going to be a race for the ages.”

Goucher on Team USA’s Yared Nuguse and Hobbs Kessler advancing to the men’s 1500m final: “Any doubt that [Yared] Nuguse was nervous or maybe a little overtrained is gone. That is the Nuguse we know. He looked great, he controlled that. And Hobbs Kessler showed that he belongs on this stage and that it was the right decision for him to go pro three years ago [after graduating high school].”

GYMNASTICS

Rich Lerner on Suni Lee: “We’ve said it throughout the games…she is a gamer. When it’s time, she steps up.”

Lerner on Lee winning bronze in the uneven bars: “She has stamped herself as a great American gymnast. Not just great, but also beloved.”

Lerner on Algerian Kaylia Nemour’s uneven bars routine: “We just saw one of the greatest high-pressure performances of these Olympic Games. The first gymnastics medal for Africa.”

SWIMMING

Dan Hicks on the United States’ gold in the women’s 4x100m medley relay: “The much talked about gold medal duel between the United States and Australia is officially over and it comes down to the final race to give the Americans the edge, 8-7 over Australia.”

Rowdy Gaines on Torri Huske anchoring the U.S. women to a gold medal and world record in the women’s 4x100m medley relay: “How appropriate is it to have really the best female swimmer for the United States wrap it all up in this gold medal count?”

Hicks: “Torri Huske has given every ounce of effort.”

Hicks on Bobby Finke defending his gold medal in the men’s 1500m freestyle: “Talk about legends. [Katie] Ledecky knows what Finke has put into this, personally, side by side.”

Gaines on Team USA’s silver in the men’s 4x100 medley relay: “Caeleb Dressel certainly did his job, all of them did. The USA has nothing to hang their heads about... (Dressel) swam with a mighty big heart today.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LaChina Robinson on Team USA women’s basketball head coach Cheryl Reeve: “When you talk to the players about Cheryl Reeve’s style, they mention three things: toughness, intentional, and defense. Those are the three things that stand out in terms of her coaching style. USA has had three different coaches for three different Olympics and each one has been an adjustment.”

GOLF

Steve Sands on Scottie Scheffler winning gold: “Scottie Scheffler adds gold to his green jackets.”

Sands on Scheffler: “Came here to win a medal, and not just any medal. Scottie plays for gold every single week.”

John Wood on Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood’s back nine: “Tommy’s held it together really well on this backside with the chaos going on with these other two guys in this group falling off the map. He’s just been very steady.”

TENNIS

Rennae Stubbs on Novak Djokovic winning gold in men’s singles: “This man, the greatest tennis player we have ever seen play this game. And for him to finally get this reward of a gold medal – there’s been no one that’s been more deserving of a gold medal at the Olympics.”

Mary Carillo on the quality of the gold medal match between Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz: “As riveting a first set as we hoped for. The hype, the hope, it’s being delivered by these two today.”

Stubbs on Djokovic vs. Alcaraz: “I just sit back in awe… these guys make tennis look like ping pong… this is the best of the best bringing the best.”

