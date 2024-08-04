NOAH LYLES IN A PHOTO FINISH, SUNI LEE, AND TEAM USA’S FINAL SWIMMING EVENTS HEADLINE “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles Compete in Their Final Events Tomorrow, Aug. 5; Coverage Begins at 5:45 a.m. ET on E! and Peacock

Noah Lyles Returns to the Track on Monday for 200m Prelims, Coverage Begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Team USA Women’s Soccer Takes on Germany in Semifinal at Noon ET and Team USA Men’s Basketball Faces Brazil in Quarterfinals This Tuesday, Aug. 6, Live at 3:30 p.m. ET with both on USA Network and Peacock

Tuesday’s Track & Field Action Headlined by Gabby Thomas in 200m, Beginning Live at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 4, 2024 – Noah Lyles runs for the title of World’s Fastest Man in the men’s 100m, Suni Lee competes in the women’s uneven bar finals, and Team USA contests the final day of swimming events on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Lyles, alongside Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist Fred Kerley, both looked to make the podium, while Lee looked for her second Olympic medal in uneven bars.

In the pool, Bobby Finke, coming off a silver medal in the men’s 800m freestyle, attempts to defend his Olympic title in the 1500m freestyle, while the U.S. looks to podium in the last races of the swimming schedule, the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com.

TONIGHT, SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by finals in the men’s 100m in track & field, women’s uneven bars and men’s vault for gymnastics, and women’s 50m freestyle, men’s 1500m freestyle, and the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays to finish swimming.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Track & field action begins live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, highlighted by 200m American record holder and 2023 world champion Noah Lyles competing in the first round of the men’s 200m, Tokyo Olympic discus gold medalist Valarie Allman attempting to defend her gold medal, and finals in the women’s 5,000m and 800m.

In gymnastics, Simone Biles looks to add to her medal haul when she competes in the finals of the balance beam and floor exercise, with apparatus live coverage beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET on E! and Peacock. Biles was the 2016 Rio Olympic champion in floor and bronze medalist in beam in Rio and Tokyo. Additionally, Biles’ Team USA teammate Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles are expected to compete in the balance beam and floor exercise, respectively.

Additionally, Team USA men’s and women’s beach volleyball play in the Round of 16, with the men facing Italy live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and the women against Canada live at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. In volleyball, the U.S. men face Brazil in the quarterfinal live at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Track & field action leads Tuesday’s Olympic schedule starting live at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas looking to earn her first gold medal in the women’s 200m and a potential epic showdown between reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, reigning world champion Josh Kerr, and 2024 U.S. champion Cole Hocker in the men’s 1500m. The women’s 3000m steeplechase, men’s long jump, and women’s hammer throw finals will also be contested.

Tuesday is the men’s basketball quarterfinals, highlighted by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Team USA men’s basketball facing Brazil with a trip to the semifinals on the line live at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Additionally, the U.S. women’s soccer team takes on Germany in the semifinal live at Noon ET on USA Network and Peacock.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Canadian Olympic track & field athletes Andre De Grasse, Brendon Rodney and Duan Asemota join the podcast to discuss their Olympic experiences.

In The Village: U.S. Olympic gymnastics medalists Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee share the evolution of their friendship with every TikTok video, personal style choice, and of course jaw-dropping performance.

To listen to NBC Olympics' full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

***

A replay of each night's "Primetime in Paris" will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 (DAY 9)

NBC

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars and Men’s Vault Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Rings Final

Kayak Cross – Heats

USA NETWORK

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Men’s Field Hockey – India vs. Great Britain

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Handball – Hungary vs. France

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Poland

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Germany*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

MONDAY, AUGUST 5 (DAY 10)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – United States vs. Canada (LIVE)

1 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s Steeplechase Round 1

Men’s 200m Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 5,000m Final

Women’s 800m Final

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Gymnastics – Parallel Bars and High Bar Finals

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam and Women’s Floor Finals

Triathlon – Mixed Relay Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Surfing – Finals

3x3 Basketball – Men’s and Women’s Finals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:40 a.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay Final (LIVE)

3:45 a.m.-4 a.m.

Archery – Men’s Final*

4:05 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – Spain vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – United States vs. Norway (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Skeet Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:05 a.m.

Canoeing – Kayak Cross Finals (LIVE)

11:05 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Boulder Semifinal

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Semifinals (LIVE)

12:30 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Croatia (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Qualifying

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – United States vs. Norway*

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds and Semifinals

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final

9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey Quarterfinal – Argentina vs. Germany

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

10 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol Final

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Badminton – Men’s Singles Final

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Round of 16*

E!

4 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Gymnastics – Apparatus Finals (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Men’s Badminton Singles Bronze Medal Match – Malaysia vs. India

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Semifinal – Spain vs. Morocco (LIVE)

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Technical Routine (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Men’s and Women’s Bronze Medal Games (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Qualifying

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 9 (LIVE)

9 a.m.-11:10 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Surfing – Finals (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wrestling – Semifinals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Soccer, Sport Climbing, Equestrian, 3x3 Basketball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Table Tennis, Water Polo, Cycling, and More

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6 (DAY 11)

NBC

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:15 p.m.

Surfing – Finals

1:35 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s Steeplechase Final

Women’s 200m Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – Quarterfinal

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Women’s Platform Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Sport Climbing – Qualifying

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – Brazil vs. Japan

3 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Round of 16 – Qatar vs. Chile

4:05 a.m.-6:55 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7 a.m.-7:55 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Qualifying (LIVE)

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

8:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – Serbia vs. Australia (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

11:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Semifinal – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal

3:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

5:15 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

10 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Boxing – Final and Semifinals

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – Germany vs. Greece (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Boulder Semifinal

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Women’s Table Tennis Round of 16 – United States vs. Germany

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – France vs. Canada (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Qualifying*

2:35 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Semifinal – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Free Routine

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 10 – Finals (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Skateboarding, Field Hockey, Artistic Swimming, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equestrian, Canoeing, Cycling, Table Tennis, and More

*Replay

--PARIS OLYMPICS--