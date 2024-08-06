NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 6

“Cole Hocker has just run the race of his life!” – Leigh Diffey on Hocker winning gold in the men’s 1500m for Team USA

“From the hallways of Harvard to the history books of track & field!” – Sanya Richards-Ross on Team USA’s Gabby Thomas winning gold in women’s 200m

“This team feels free, they’re playing with joy, and they know that someone is always going to step up.” – Julie Foudy on Team USA women’s soccer advancing to gold medal match with 1-0 victory vs. Germany

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

TRACK & FIELD

Leigh Diffey on Cole Hocker’s gold medal in the men’s 1500m: “Cole Hocker has just run the race of his life to beat (Jakob) Ingebrigtsen and (Josh) Kerr...In his second Olympics, Cole Hocker is an Olympic champion!”

Kara Goucher: “Cole Hocker stepped up to the challenge. His PR is slower than everyone else...but he just ran a second under the Olympic record. He was committed to it, he moved his way through that first lap, finding room, and then he rode that train. He knew what he had in his back pocket that no one else had was that final 75 meter speed.”

Diffey on Gabby Thomas winning gold in the women’s 200m: “Olympic champion...with authority!”

Sanya Richards-Ross on Thomas’ win: “From the hallways of Harvard to the history books of track & field!”

11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix to Mike Tirico on Thomas’ dominant win: “It was over the moment she came off of that curve…She was so determined. You saw it in her eyes before the gun went off…She knows she had it, and that’s the best feeling. Cross the line, gold medal.”

Richards-Ross on defending 400m hurdles gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone advancing to the final with the fastest Olympic semifinal time ever: “She just makes it look so easy. It’s hard for us to explain what this young woman is doing every time she steps on the track. She’s running times that used to win championships, and she’s jogging coming home.”

BASKETBALL

Dwyane Wade on the intensity of the France-Canada men’s basketball quarterfinal: “[Dillon] Brooks just missed a free throw and Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] starts screaming like he got an and-one. The emotion that’s in this game, how much this means to these players, is real.”

Wade to Noah Eagle on France’s home-court advantage: “Partner, I’m sitting right next to you and I can barely hear you. I have no answer for the crowd either…In these Olympics, everyone has showed up and showed out.”

Bob Fitzgerald on Serbia’s Nikola Jokic: “Don’t play cards with that guy – at the bottom of the deck is the Joker!”

Bob Fitzgerald on Australian guard Patty Mills raising his level of play in international competition: “Any NBA team that signs Patty Mills – just say you’re playing for Australia – because he’s Superman! He puts the cape on and it’s green and gold.”

SOCCER

Julie Foudy on Team USA’swin against Germany in the semifinals: “You can see it in these player’s faces. There is something to this team that has been brought in this Emma Hayes era. There’s a belief, there’s no expectations, there’s no restrictions. This team feels free, they’re playing with joy, and they know that someone is always going to step up. And here they are in that gold medal match.”

Jon Champion on the resilience of Team USA: “What is it about this U.S. team? As in the quarterfinal, they always find a way.”

