GABBY THOMAS LEADS TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD’S QUEST FOR GOLD ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Team USA Women’s Basketball Faces Nigeria in Quarterfinals Tomorrow Live at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and Grant Holloway Expected to Race for Gold on Thursday, Aug. 8, Live at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 6, 2024 – Gabby Thomas in the women’s 200m final and Cole Hocker in the men’s 1500m final look to add more gold to Team USA Track & Field’s medal haul on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Competing alongside Thomas was Brittany Brown and McKenzie Long, while 2024 U.S. mile record holder Yared Nuguse also competed in the 1500m. Defending 400m hurdles Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone running in the semifinals of her signature event, along with the finals of the women’s steeplechase, featuring 2024 U.S. champion Val Constien and Courtney Wayment, the women’s hammer throw with 2019 world champion DeAnna Price and Annette Echikunwoke, and the men’s long jump highlight tonight’s action.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com. All times listed below are ET.

TONIGHT, TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by finals in the women’s 200m, men’s 1500m, women’s 3,000m steeplechase, women’s hammer throw, and men’s long jump in track & field, as well as the women’s platform finals in diving.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Led by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, Team USA women’s basketball takes on Nigeria in the quarterfinals live at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, in pursuit of its 59th consecutive Olympic win and eighth consecutive gold medal.

On the track starting live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, 2024 U.S. 400m champion Quincy Hall and 2022 world champion Michael Norman are expected to compete in the men’s 400m and aim to win the first U.S. gold medal in the event since 2008, while Tokyo Olympic pole vault gold medalist Katie Moon looks to defend her title. Additional finals include the men’s steeplechase and men’s discus.

Also on the track, three-time 110m hurdles world champion Grant Holloway competes in the semifinals of his signature event, while Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Rai Benjamin runs in the 400m hurdles semifinals.

Other notable events include the U.S. men’s volleyball team facing Poland in the semifinal live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, U.S. men’s beach volleyball team taking on Qatar in the quarterfinal live at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and U.S. men’s water polo playing Australia in the quarterfinal live at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Noah Lyles in the men’s 200m, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the women’s 400m hurdles, and Grant Holloway in the men’s 110m hurdles headline live track & field action starting at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Lyles looks to become the first man since Usain Bolt in 2016 to win double gold in the 100m and 200m at an Olympics. McLaughlin-Levrone aims to become the first woman ever to win consecutive 400m hurdles gold medals. Three-time world champion Holloway looks to add Olympic gold to his sterling resume.

Additional finals on Thursday include the women’s long jump with Tara Davis-Woodhall and men’s javelin, as well as the U.S. women’s volleyball team facing Brazil in the semifinals live at 10 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Semifinals in men’s basketball, beach volleyball, and women’s water polo will also be presented across NBCU platforms – see below for programming details.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Canoe slalom Olympic bronze medalist Evy Leibfarth tells the podium why becoming one with the flow of water and paint helped her navigate these Games.

In The Village: Host Elizabeth Beisel visits the other Olympic village in Versailles.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

***

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, is hosting a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

***

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6 (DAY 11)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Women’s Platform Finals

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Sport Climbing – Qualifying

USA NETWORK

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

10 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Boxing – Final and Semifinals (United States Bout)

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – Australia vs. Switzerland

11 p.m.-12:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Brazil*

12:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (LIVE)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7 (DAY 12)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:20 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Final

9:20 a.m.-10 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Semifinal – United States vs. Poland (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Men’s Discus Final

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Final

Men’s Steeplechase Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Qatar (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Springboard Semifinal

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-7:05 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:05 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Handball Quarterfinal – Germany vs. France

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

1 p.m.-2:10 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo Quarterfinal – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

2:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Men’s Handball Quarterfinal – Denmark vs. Sweden

3:15 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Quarterfinal – United States vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – Semifinal*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Team Semifinal

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Quarterfinal*

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – Quarterfinal*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s First Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

6 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Lead Semifinal

6:35 a.m.-7 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Speed Final (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Table Tennis Team Quarterfinal

8 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Quarterfinal – Croatia vs. Spain (LIVE)

9:10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – Spain vs. Canada (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – Brazil vs. Latvia (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals (LIVE)

1:40 p.m.-3 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Final (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Quarterfinal – Spain vs. Norway (LIVE)

4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Semifinal – Italy vs. France

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 11 – Finals (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Handball, Volleyball, Field Hockey, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Taekwondo, Boxing, Weightlifting, Canoeing, and More

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 13)

NBC

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

1:35 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Long Jump Final

Men’s Javelin Final

Men’s 200m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final

Beach Volleyball – Semifinal

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:35 a.m.

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

3:35 a.m.-4 a.m.

Table Tennis – Quarterfinal

4:05 a.m.-6:50 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Table Tennis – Semifinals

8:35 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

10:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

1:35 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sailing – Women’s Kite Final

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Semifinal*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Table Tennis Team Semifinal

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Final

10:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – Semifinal*

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Semifinal*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s Second Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Lead Semifinal

6:35 a.m.-7 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Final (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Qualifying

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Final*

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Semifinal (LIVE)

12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Qualifying

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Semifinal (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Handball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 12 – Finals (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Soccer, Modern Pentathlon, Volleyball, Table Tennis, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics, Cycling, Weightlifting, Boxing, and More

*Replay

