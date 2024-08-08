NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 8

“She is the GOAT. We don’t need to see anything else.”– Sanya Richards-Ross on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone winning gold with a world record in the women’s 400m hurdles

“LeBron James! LeCaptain America putting the country on his back.”– Noah Eagle on James’ coast-to-coast layup propelling Team USA to win vs. Serbia in men’s basketball semifinal

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Includes Team USA’s Noah Lyles in Men’s 200m Final, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in Women’s 400m Hurdles Final and Grant Holloway in Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

LIVE TOMORROW: Sha’Carri Richardson and Fred Kerley Expected to Lead U.S. 4x100m Relay Teams and Rai Benjamin Goes for Gold in Men’s 400m Hurdles Tomorrow Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 8, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with “Primetime in Paris,” hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” will feature Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the men’s 200m, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in the women’s 400m hurdles, and Grant Holloway in the men’s 110m hurdles – all going for gold. Additionally, Tara Davis-Woodhall looks to win gold in the women’s long jump.

Friday’s track & field action starts live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by the men’s 400m hurdles final featuring a showdown between American record holder and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Rai Benjamin and defending Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm (Norway). The men’s and women’s 4x100m relays will also be highlighted. The men’s team, which will likely include Paris 100m bronze medalist Fred Kerley, look to get atop the podium for the first time since 2000, while the women, likely featuring Paris 100m silver medalist Sha’Carri Richardson, aim to win their first gold since 2016.

Additional track & field finals on Friday include the women’s 400m, women’s shot put, men’s triple jump, and women’s 10,000m.

Also on Friday, U.S. women’s basketball takes on Australia in the semifinals live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, U.S. men’s water polo in the semifinal against Serbia live at 8:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, U.S. men’s volleyball faces Italy in the bronze medal game live at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, and the men’s soccer final between France and Spain live at Noon ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

TRACK & FIELD

Lewis Johnson reporting on Noah Lyles shortly after winning bronze in the men’s 200m: “I ran down underneath the stadium to try and find where he was. I ran into his mom who was distraught trying to find him as well. We found Noah Lyles in medical being tended to, and she did confirm that Noah had been diagnosed with COVID two days ago.”

Lyles to Johnson following the men’s 200m: “I woke up early – about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning – I just was feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than just being sore from the 100m. Unfortunately, it came up that I was positive for COVID...we just took it day-by-day, trying to hydrate as much, quarantined off...it’s taken its toll, for sure. I’ve never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and getting a bronze medal. Last Olympics, I was very disappointed, and this time, I couldn’t be more proud.”

*Click here to watch Lyles’ interview with Johnson*

Johnson: “Did you ever consider not running the 200m final?”

Lyles: “No. No. I didn’t. I just tried to quarantine as much as possible, stay away, and be honest, just give it my all. If I wasn’t to make it and somebody would have taken my spot, that would have been my sign that I didn’t deserve to be in the final.”

Lyles to Johnson on if he will compete in the 4x100m relay: “I’m feeling more on the side of letting Team USA do their thing. They’ve proven with great certainty that they can handle it without me, and if that’s the case coming out of today, I’m perfectly fine saying, ‘You guys go do your thing. You have more than enough speed to be able to handle it and get the gold medal.’”

Richards-Ross on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone running a world record of 50.37 en route to her second consecutive Olympic gold medal: “It is hard to win an Olympic title. It’s even harder to win with the pressures of being the favorite. Doing it twice, back-to-back, now that is legendary. We have never seen anything like what we are witnessing here with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. She is the GOAT. We don’t need to see anything else. Everything else she does from now on is simply icing on the cake.”

Leigh Diffey on McLaughlin-Levrone: “Sydney is in a class of one. She is peerless.”

Boldon on Grant Holloway winning gold in the men’s 110m hurdles: “It wasn’t the perfect race, it got a little ugly at the end, but nobody will remember that. What’s going to be remembered? Grant Holloway, Olympic champion, 2024 Paris.”

Boldon on Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo winning gold in the men’s 200m: “It’s hard to not be happy for the man on your screen. He’s overcome so much this year and he ran his rounds the way he should. And remember, he did a double too it’s not like, ‘Oh well, Bednarek and Lyles are coming back, and this guy is rested.’ He also did the double even though he was off the podium in the 100m. Lots of history for both his country and the continent of Africa.”

Richards-Ross on Tebogo: “I remember when Tobogo burst on the scene and there were comparisons to the great Usain Bolt as a junior, and we saw it coming. The way he runs, he’s completely in control and very confident.”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noah Eagle on LeBron James’ coast-to-coast lay-up to give the U.S. a three-point lead with 1:58 left vs. Serbia: “LeBron James! LeCaptain America putting the country on his back.”

Dwyane Wade on Stephen Curry, who had 34 points in Team USA’s comeback win vs. Serbia: “We’ve all been looking for Steph Curry to put his imprint on FIBA basketball – well everybody, Steph Curry is here.”

Wade on Team USA’s comeback: “We talk about finishing the race, a little bit of Noah Lyles in the 100 meters. You come back at the very end and you get your head over first and that’s what Team USA just did.”

Dwyane Wade on Serbia’s Nikola Jokic: “One of the main characteristics of a great player is not what he can do (for his) individual self, it’s how you raise the level of the guys around you, and that’s what makes Jokic so special. Not the stats. It’s how he raises the level of guys that you probably have never heard of and a lot of basketball players haven’t heard of because of the confidence he breathes to them.”

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Salima Rockwell on the U.S. advancing to the gold medal game with a win over Brazil: “The response of the United States, that was the biggest thing. Can they dig their way in, believe that they can do it, and will they use multiple people off the bench? Absolutely…Everyone doing their job.”

WOMEN’S GOLF

John Wood on Nelly Korda’s quadruple-bogey on hole 16 after putting herself in contention: “A nightmare and completely out of nowhere. She was on complete cruise control, didn’t look to be under stress in any part of her game. I think there was some indecision on her club choice and it’s shocking to see her compounding errors here.”

