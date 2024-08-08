SYDNEY MCLAUGHLIN-LEVRONE, NOAH LYLES AND GRANT HOLLOWAY AIM FOR MEDALS ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Sha’Carri Richardson and Fred Kerley Expected to Lead U.S. 4x100m Relay Teams and Rai Benjamin Goes for Gold in Men’s 400m Hurdles Tomorrow Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

United States Women’s Soccer Faces Brazil in Gold Medal Match This Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 8, 2024 – Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone looks to become the first woman to ever win consecutive 400m hurdles Olympic gold medals while Noah Lyles in the men’s 200m and Grant Holloway in the men’s 110m hurdles aim to add more medals to Team USA Track & Field’s stellar Olympic campaign on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the event, ran for history in the women’s 400m hurdles while Lyles, running alongside Kenny Bednarek, looked to make his second trip to the podium in Paris in the men’s 200m. Three-time world champion Holloway looked to add gold to his already-impressive resume in the men’s 100m hurdles alongside Daniel Roberts, while Tara Davis-Woodhall went for her first Olympic gold medal in the women’s long jump.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com. All times listed below are ET.

TONIGHT, THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by finals in the men’s 200m, women’s 400m hurdles, men’s 110m hurdles, women’s long jump, and men’s javelin, along with the men’s springboard final in diving and beach volleyball semifinals.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Friday’s track & field action starts live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by the men’s 400m hurdles featuring a showdown between American record holder and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Rai Benjamin and defending Olympic champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm (Norway). The men’s and women’s 4x100m relays will also be highlighted. The men’s team, which will likely include Paris 100m bronze medalist Fred Kerley, look to get atop the podium for the first time since 2000, while the women, likely featuring Paris 100m silver medalist Sha’Carri Richardson, aim to win their first gold since 2016.

Additional track & field finals on Friday include the women’s 400m, women’s shot put, men’s triple jump, and women’s 10,000m.

Notable events on Friday also include U.S. women’s basketball taking on Australia in the semifinals live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, U.S. men’s water polo in the semifinal against Serbia live at 8:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, U.S. men’s volleyball facing Italy in the bronze medal game live at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, the men’s soccer final between France and Spain live at Noon ET on USA Network and Peacock, and more.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Saturday is the last full day of track & field competition with action starting at 1:10 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock. The men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, expected to feature 400m Olympic gold medalist Quincy Hall, the women’s 1500m final with Elle St. Pierre and Nikki Hiltz, the men’s 5,000m with 10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, and more highlight a big day capping a fantastic meet for Team USA. The U.S. women look to win an astounding eighth consecutive 4x400m gold medal, while the men aim for their third straight.

The U.S. Women’s National Team face Brazil in the women’s soccer final live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock looking to get atop the podium for the first time since 2012. The men’s basketball final will also be presented live at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, as well as finals in handball, beach volleyball, water polo, weightlifting, and more across NBCU platforms – for programming details, see below.

***

***

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 13)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:35 a.m.

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

3:35 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Quarterfinal – Brazil vs. France

4:05 a.m.-6:50 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Team Semifinals – China vs. TBD

8:35 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal – Netherlands vs. Spain (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

10:15 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Semifinal – France vs. Germany (LIVE)

1:35 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Sailing – Women’s Kite Final

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Semifinal*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Table Tennis Team Semifinal – China vs. South Korea

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Final

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Serbia*

1 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Semifinal – United States vs. Australia*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s Second Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Lead Semifinal

6:35 a.m.-7 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Speed Final (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Qualifying

8:15 a.m.-9 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Artistic Swimming – Team Final*

11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Handball Semifinal – Sweden vs. France

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Qualifying

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal – Brazil vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Semifinal – Qatar vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – Turkey vs. Italy

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 12 – Finals (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Soccer, Modern Pentathlon, Volleyball, Table Tennis, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics, Cycling, Weightlifting, Boxing, and More

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 (DAY 14)

NBC

9 a.m.-10:15 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session

11:15 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Pregame

11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Women’s 400m Final

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final

Breaking – Women’s Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine

Sport Climbing – Men’s Boulder and Lead Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3:30 a.m.

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

3:30 a.m.-4 a.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

4:05 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Morning Session (LIVE)

7:15 a.m.-8 a.m.

Weightlifting – Finals

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying

8:35 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Semifinal – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – France vs. Spain (LIVE)

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Handball Semifinal – Germany vs. Spain

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal Match (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – France vs. Belgium (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

5:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

5:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Game – United States vs. Italy*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Team Final

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around*

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Semifinal*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Australia*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s Third Round (LIVE)

E!

4 a.m.-6:40 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

6:40 a.m.-7:20 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Men’s Boulder and Lead Final (LIVE)

7:20 a.m.-7:50 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Group Qualifying

7:50 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

8:30 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around (LIVE)

10 a.m.-12:25 p.m.

Breaking – Women’s Qualifying (LIVE)

12:25 p.m.-12:50 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

12:50 p.m.-2 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around

2 p.m.-3:35 p.m.

Breaking – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey Final – Netherlands vs. China

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:40 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:40 a.m.

Sailing – Men’s Kite Final (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cycling, Handball, Water Polo, Modern Pentathlon, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Golf, Taekwondo, Canoeing, Boxing, and More

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 (DAY 15)

NBC

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

Breaking – Men’s Qualifying (LIVE)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Final – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

1:10 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 800m Final

Women’s Javelin Final

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Men’s 5,000m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

Breaking – Men’s Final

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

Sport Climbing – Women’s Boulder and Lead Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

4:15 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Weightlifting – Finals

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Breaking – Women’s Final*

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Handball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon*

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal Game*

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal Match (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final*

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Handball – Women’s Final*

11 p.m.-1:15 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final*

1:15 a.m.-2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s First Round (LIVE)

CNBC

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine*

4:35 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Bronze Medal Match – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Canoeing – Women’s Sprint Semifinals (LIVE)

5:55 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal Game*

6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Final*

7:45 a.m.-8 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Group Final (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final – Spain vs. Australia (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals*

11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal Match (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

4 p.m.-4:40 p.m.

Weightlifting – Men’s Final (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals*

E!

4 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal Game

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Boulder and Lead Final

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match

10 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Breaking – Men’s Qualifying (LIVE)

12:20 p.m.-2 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Group Final*

2 p.m.-3:35 p.m.

Breaking – Men’s Final

3:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Sport Climbing, Weightlifting, Taekwondo, Boxing, and More

