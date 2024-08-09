NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 9

“The United States certainly had to do a lot of work on that anchor leg, but Sha’Carri Richardson was more than up to the task.”– Ato Boldon on the U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team winning gold

“Three years he’s been waiting for redemption - Rai Benjamin is finally an Olympic champion!” – Leigh Diffey on Benjamin defeating Norway’s Karsten Warholm to win gold in the men’s 400m hurdles

“Once again, it was the first pass that doomed them.”– Boldon on the U.S. men’s 4x100m relay team

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Includes Team USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson and Fred Kerley Leading U.S. 4x100m Relay Teams and Rai Benjamin Going for Gold in Men’s 400m Hurdles

LIVE TOMORROW: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Brazil in Gold Medal Match at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, Followed by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Team USA vs. France in Men’s Basketball Final at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 9, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with “Primetime in Paris,” hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” will feature Sha’Carri Richardson and Fred Kerley leading the U.S. 4x100m relay teams and Rai Benjamin battling Norway’s Karsten Warholm in the men’s 400m hurdles final.

Saturday’s coverage is headlined by the U.S. Women’s National Team facing Brazil in the women’s soccer final live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Team USA men’s basketball face Victor Wembanyama and France in the final in pursuit of the U.S.’ fifth consecutive gold medal live at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday is also the last full day of track & field competition with action starting live at 1:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, expected to feature 400m Olympic gold medalist Quincy Hall and 400m hurdles gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the women’s 1500m final with Elle St. Pierre and Nikki Hiltz, and the men’s 5,000m with 10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher highlight a big day capping a fantastic meet for Team USA. The U.S. women look to win an eighth consecutive 4x400m gold medal, while the men aim for their third straight.

Additionally, the final round of the women’s golf competition’s takes place on Saturday, with live coverage beginning at 3 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Two-time Olympic medalist Lydia Ko (-9) of New Zealand is tied for the lead with Morgane Metraux of Switzerland, while Americans Rose Zhang (-7) and defending Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda (-4) will look to charge up the leaderboard.

Click here for more information on tomorrow’s coverage.

***

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

TRACK & FIELD

Ato Boldon on the U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team winning gold: “The United States certainly had to do a lot of work on that anchor leg, but Sha’Carri Richardson was more than up to the task...when you have somebody with the top-end speed like Sha’Carri Richardson, she’s able to bail you out of a lot of spots and she bailed the U.S. out to a win here.”

Boldon on Sha’Carri Richardson’s anchor leg in the women’s 4x100m: “Sha’Carri had about two or three meters to make up [against] Rebekka Hasse from Germany and Daryll Neita [of Great Britain], but neither of them could withstand the onslaught of Sha’Carri.”

Boldon on the historic dominance of the U.S. women’s 4x100m relay before the race: “They can make the most mistakes because they always have the most horsepower…Even if something goes wrong, usually the United States can recover. That’s why they’ve won 11 gold medals in this event, more than any other country.”

Leigh Diffey on Rai Benjamin winning his first gold medal in the men’s 400m hurdles after taking silver in Tokyo: “Karsten Warholm falters! Rai Benjamin takes the last hurdle. Three years he’s been waiting for redemption - Rai Benjamin is finally an Olympic champion!”

Sanya Richards-Ross on Benjamin: “After running a historic time at the Tokyo Olympics and still seeing a gold medal elude his grasp, and the instant disappointment and heartbreak we witnessed, he now has the medal he has always dreamt of. He’s been a different athlete all season, his confidence growing, and you combine that with his superior speed, and it took him to gold.”

Boldon on the rivalry between Benjamin and Warholm: “This may be a changing of the guard because I think Rai Benjamin now has the formula to keep [silver medalist] Karsten Warholm behind him.”

Boldon on the performance of the U.S. men’s 4x100m team: “This is not a repeat, but this is exactly what happened at the 2022 Worlds. United States, sloppy passes. Canada says, ‘Thank you very much.’ So, the United States, once again, it was the first pass that doomed them.”

Richards-Ross on Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino winning the gold medal and setting the Olympic record in the women’s 400m: “What a race. She ran it perfectly. She set it up the way you want to in a final…She was fading a bit in the final phases of the race, but when you’re on pace to run 48.17 and become the fifth-fastest woman ever in the discipline, it hurts a little bit at the end. But boy, should she be proud of this effort tonight. The first gold medal for the Dominican Republic.”

Kara Goucher on Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet winning double gold in the women’s 5,000m and 10,000m: “Beatrice Chebet is the new superstar in global distance running.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noah Eagle on A’ja Wilson’s defense: “Wilson is everywhere! It’s like she’s got six arms right now!”

Eagle on the performance of Team USA against Australia in the semifinal: “It was the U.S. who was dominant start to finish tonight. Wire-to-wire victory… the quest for eight straight golds, very much alive and well in Paris!”

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Kevin Barnett on Team USA’s bronze medal win: “What a performance by this group of men to come back. It didn’t take them long to work their way into the match and they were steady against a tough Italian side.”

MEN’S SOCCER

Joe Speight on Spain winning gold in extra time v. France: “Spain’s golden footballing summer is complete! The European champions are now the Olympic champions.”

***

ABOUT NBC OLYMPICS

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock are the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).

— NBC OLYMPICS —



