TEAM USA TRACK & FIELD HEADLINES “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK; U.S. WOMEN’S SOCCER AND MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY FOR GOLD TOMORROW

United States Women’s Soccer Faces Brazil in Gold Medal Match Tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 10 Live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Team USA Face Victor Wembanyama and Host-Nation France in Men’s Basketball Final Tomorrow Live at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Saturday’s Track & Field Action Headlined by Team USA in the 4x400m Relays, Expected to Feature Olympic Gold Medalists Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Quincy Hall; Live Coverage Starting Tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. ET

Final Day of Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 9, 2024 – Paris Olympic 100m medalists Sha’Carri Richardson and Fred Kerley anchor the women’s and men’s 4x100m relays and Rai Benjamin aims for gold in the men’s 400m hurdles on “Primetime in Paris” on NBC and Peacock beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Paris 100m silver medalist Richardson aimed to lead the U.S. women to their first gold medal in the 4x100m relay since 2016, while Paris 100m bronze medalist Kerley, alongside 2019 world champion Christian Coleman, led Team USA in the men’s 4x100m relay. Benjamin, the American record holder in the 400m hurdles, aimed for his first individual Olympic gold medal. Additionally, two-time world medalist Anna Hall competed in her first Olympics in the women’s heptathlon.

For the most up-to-date Olympic TV listings, visit NBCOlympics.com. All times listed below are ET.

TONIGHT, FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Tonight’s “Primetime in Paris” at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by finals in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relays, men’s 400m hurdles, women’s 400m, women’s 10,000m, men’s triple jump, and women’s shot put, along with the women’s springboard final in diving and the women’s breaking final.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

The U.S. Women’s National Team face Brazil in the women’s soccer final live at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock looking to get atop the podium for the first time since 2012, while LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Team USA men’s basketball face Victor Wembanyama and France in the final in pursuit of the U.S.’ fifth consecutive gold medal live at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Saturday is the last full day of track & field competition with action starting at 1:10 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock. The men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, expected to feature 400m Olympic gold medalist Quincy Hall and 400m hurdles gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the women’s 1500m final with Elle St. Pierre and Nikki Hiltz, the men’s 5,000m with 10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher, and more highlight a big day capping a fantastic meet for Team USA. The U.S. women look to win an eighth consecutive 4x400m gold medal, while the men aim for their third straight.

Multiple finals across volleyball, beach volleyball, handball, table tennis, and more will be presented on NBCU platforms – for more programming details, see below.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

The final day of the Olympics is headlined by the Closing Ceremony live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The ceremony, held from Stade de France, will feature the traditional Parade of Athletes, spotlighting Team USA and its flagbearers Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead, as well as a special “handover” to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games. For more information, click here.

The last day of Paris Olympic competition will feature the United States women’s basketball team going for its record eighth consecutive gold medal in the event as it faces the winner of France vs. Belgium live at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Directly preceding it on NBC and Peacock will be the U.S. women’s volleyball team going for an unprecedented eight consecutive gold against Italy in the final live at 7 a.m. ET.

***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium and In The Village:

The Podium: Paris Olympic men’s 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker talks with host Zora Stephenson about his win in the fastest Olympic 1500m of all time.

In The Village: Two-time gold-medal winning discus thrower Valarie Allman stops by on her way to a well-earned Italian vacation to reveal she started the sport because of a spaghetti dinner and ended her 2024 Olympic competition with a burger.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

***

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Paris Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, is hosting a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the next and final episode streaming live tomorrow, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. ET during the women’s soccer gold medal game between the United States and Brazil.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

***

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 (DAY 14)

NBC

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Breaking - Women’s Final

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine

USA NETWORK

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Team Bronze Medal Match – France vs. Japan

9 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Men’s Table Tennis Team Final – China vs. Sweden

10:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – United States vs. Australia*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Semifinal – United States vs. Serbia

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 (DAY 15)

NBC

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Poland (LIVE)

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m.

Breaking – Men’s Qualifying (LIVE)

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Final – United States vs. Brazil (LIVE)

1:10 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Evening Session (LIVE)



Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 800m Final

Women’s Javelin Final

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Men’s 5,000m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – United States vs. France (LIVE)

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

Breaking – Men’s Final

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Germany vs. Sweden

Sport Climbing – Women’s Boulder and Lead Final

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:15 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

4:15 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Weightlifting – Finals

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

5 a.m.-7 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal Game – Germany vs. Serbia (LIVE)

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Breaking – Women’s Final*

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

8:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds

9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Women’s Handball Final – France vs. Norway (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon*

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal Game – Germany vs. Serbia*

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Bronze Medal Match – Norway vs. Qatar (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Germany vs. Sweden (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Final – United States vs. Brazil*

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Women’s Table Tennis Team Final – China vs. Japan*

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Handball Final – France vs. Norway*

11 p.m.-1:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – United States vs. Serbia*

1:15 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Germany vs. Sweden*

GOLF CHANNEL

3 a.m.-12 p.m.

Golf – Women’s First Round (LIVE)

CNBC

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Technical Routine*

4:35 a.m.-5:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Bronze Medal Match – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-5:55 a.m.

Canoeing – Women’s Sprint Semifinals (LIVE)

5:55 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Bronze Medal Game – Australia vs. Switzerland*

6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Final – Brazil vs. Canada*

7:45 a.m.-8 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Boulder and Lead Final

9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final – Spain vs. Australia (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals*

11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal Match – Brazil vs. Turkey (LIVE)

1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Table Tennis Team Final – China vs. Japan

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cycling – Track Final

4 p.m.-4:40 p.m.

Weightlifting – Men’s Final (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Taekwondo – Finals

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals*

E!

4 a.m.-5:50 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women’s Handball Bronze Medal Game – Denmark vs. Sweden

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Women’s Table Tennis Team Bronze Medal Match – South Korea vs. Germany

8 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Group Final (LIVE)

10 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Breaking – Men’s Qualifying (LIVE)

12:20 p.m.-2 p.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Group Final*

2 p.m.-3:35 p.m.

Breaking – Men’s Final (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

12:15 p.m.-3:25 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5:10 p.m.

Sport Climbing, Weightlifting, Taekwondo, Boxing, and More

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11 (DAY 16)

NBC

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – United States vs. Italy (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

“Best of Paris 2024”

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

4:35 a.m.-5:35 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Bronze Medal Match – United States vs. TBD (LIVE)

5:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

7:30 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Handball Final – Germany vs. Denmark (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo Final – Serbia vs. Croatia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Men’s Handball Bronze Medal Match – Spain vs. Slovenia

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal Match*

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo Final*

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – United States vs. Italy*

3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final*

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

5 a.m.-8 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

*Replay

--PARIS OLYMPICS--