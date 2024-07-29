NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, JULY 29

“So much pressure on him to do this one event at this exact moment, and he delivered. A specialist’s dream…what a moment.” – Justin Spring on Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik’s bronze medal-clinching pommel horse routine in the men’s team final

“Winning an Olympic medal at three straight Olympic Games, you’ve got to give him credit.” – Rowdy Gaines on Ryan Murphy taking the bronze medal in the men’s 100m backstroke

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 29, 2024 – NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with "Primetime in Paris," hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

Tonight's "Primetime in Paris" features the U.S. men's gymnastics team, led by Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Frederick Richard, Paul Juda, and Stephen Nedoroscik aiming to get on the podium for the first time since 2008 in the team final. In the pool, Ryan Murphy, who won the gold medal in the men's 100m breaststroke in Rio and bronze in Tokyo, looks to add to Team USA swimming's medal count.

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

GYMNASTICS

Justin Spring on Stephen Nedoroscik’s bronze medal-clinching pommel horse routine in the men’s team final: “So much pressure on him to do this one event at this exact moment, and he delivered. He’s got 37 variations of a routine, but he had to hit the one in the biggest moment. A specialist’s dream…what a moment.”

Rich Lerner on Team USA men’s gymnast Brody Malone’s comeback after a serious knee injury in 2023: “It was a year and a couple of weeks ago he was just starting to walk again. He said that’s a testament to the support system he’s had that he’s even here. Two-hour treatment days were normal. He said he set a little goal each day that he could reach. It was a slow process, but whatever happens, it is a triumph that he is here and wants to help his team win that medal.”

John Roethlisberger on Team USA’s hot start on the vault in the men’s team final: “Are you kidding me right now? This is what you dream about…[the] USA is coming out swinging.”

Lerner on the Olympics: “You think about all of these athletes, from every country. The sacrifices, the comebacks, the injuries, the families that share in the journey. It’s why the Olympics still and always will resonate.”

SWIMMING

Rowdy Gaines on Ryan Murphy taking the bronze medal in the men’s 100m backstroke: “Murph winning an Olympic medal at three straight Olympic Games, you’ve got to give him credit.”

Gaines on Canada’s Summer McIntosh winning her first Olympic gold medal in the women’s 400m IM: “She might be the most mature 17-year-old swimmer I have ever seen. She built such a huge lead that first 100m, I just didn’t think there was any way anybody was going to catch her. This race rewards strategy and she was totally strategic.”

Gaines on Regan Smith in the 100m backstroke semifinals: “She has the best [starting] 50m in the world.”

Gaines on Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus going 1-2 in the women’s 200m freestyle: “You’ve got to believe that there’s so much respect for what they are capable of doing together for their country. They just went 1-2 so you know that’s true in so many ways.”

Elizabeth Beisel on Olympic swimmers: “We see them on display once every four years. It’s not once every four years for them. It is every single day, pushing through the pain of training just so that they have this moment to shine.”

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

LaChina Robinson on Team USA star A’ja Wilson: “Look at the confidence…She’s gotten stronger, faster, she’s making quicker decisions with her moves. This is the best player on the planet right now.”

Robinson on Wilson and the history of wearing No. 9 on Team USA basketball, which has been worn by players including Michael Jordan and Lisa Leslie: “When A’ja Wilson puts on that number nine, she said it just changes something in her just knowing all the players that have worn that number before her, and living up to that standard, that legacy.”

TENNIS

Rennae Stubbs on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal: “It’s nice to see the human side of both of these athletes. Djokovic getting nervous, Nadal showing his vulnerability today, but yet we see them fighting for every single thing and that is what has made them so great over the last two decades.”

Stubbs: “How much are these fans going to actually sit in their seats today? It’s just incredible that we get this opportunity. Clearly, these two have played each other so many times in major finals, but today, it’s the second round of the Olympics, that’s how much it means to both of these two great champions that once again they’re at the Olympics…they both love representing their country.”

SKATEBOARDING

Ryan Sheckler on Nyjah Huston’s bronze medal-winning performance: “It’s like watching poetry in motion. Sometimes skateboarding leaves you speechless…You know when you’re watching greatness.”

Sheckler on the importance of skateboarding in his life: “Skateboarding is an incredible escape. It allows you to be free. That’s why I started skating, the pure freedom of the act. And it can take you all over the world.”

BADMINTON

Snoop Dogg commentating on a long rally between the U.S. and China on last night’s Primetime in Paris: “I love this badminton right here. This is a great rally right here between China and the U.S. As you see, it don’t stop till the casket drop. They rockin’ and rollin’, back and forth. Give me that, no I need that. Nope, over here. Nope, over there. What about over there? Nope. What about there? Nope. Give me that, I need that. That too. Nope, sit down somewhere. Get down. Way up in the sky. Now down, back up. Over there. Now over here. Get out the way. Move, I told you we need that.”

Mike Tirico: “That was a good point.”

Snoop Dogg: “Dig that.”

