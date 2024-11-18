NOTES & QUOTES FROM WEEK 11 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Finally, there’s a supporting cast for Josh Allen here in Buffalo. That’s what makes them different...that’s where Buffalo is tougher this year.”- Chris Simms following Bills’ win vs. Chiefs

“Is Baltimore going to get over the hump? Too many times we’ve watched these big games with the Ravens and they find a way to fall short.” – Devin McCourty on Ravens following 18-16 loss to rival Steelers

“Mike Tomlin has got his most Steeler-like team he’s had in a long, long time. They took firm control of the AFC North.” – Jason Garrett following Pittsburgh’s win vs. Baltimore

“[General manager Trent Baalke] could survive into next year as a part of a package deal that would reunite him with someone he worked with back in 1998 and 1999 – his name is Bill Belichick.” – Mike Florio on the Jacksonville Jaguars

ON BENGALS

Garrett on QB Joe Burrow: “I think he’s playing the best football of his career. His pocket movement has been elite and he’s going to need it tonight because the Chargers can rush the passer. His vision and the way he keeps his eyes up in the red zone are going to be the difference in this game.”

Dungy: “Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense – they are hot and they are confident – but defensively they have not found their game yet. They have played three games where they scored more than 30 points and lost. That defense has to get better tonight.”

Harrison on Bengals’ offensive approach tonight vs. the Chargers: “It can’t be all about Ja’Marr Chase tonight. They can’t abandon the run. They have to be able to work those tight ends in the middle of the field, but also get Tee Higgins involved and run the football.”

Dungy: “Bengals receiving coach Troy Walters told me before the game that’s why they’re playing so well right now. Joe Burrow is getting everyone involved. The one thing they are worried about, though, is pass protection. They have got to protect Burrow tonight.”

ON CHARGERS

Harrison on the impact of the Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh: “He changed the tone in that building. Before, it was extremely negative; now it’s a lot more positive. The players told me they feel like they’ve found their leader and they feel like they’re going to win a lot of games with him.”

Derwin James to Harrison on Harbaugh: “He’s ‘him.’ H-I-M. He’s really ‘him’ to me. Just the way he approaches the game every day, the love and passion he has for it. I haven’t met anybody that has as much love for the game as him...he’s different, he’s one of a kind, but he’s real.”

Harrison on Chargers’ defensive coordinator Jesse Minter: “He’s done a great job...when you watch them on film, the first thing you notice is just how fast they get to the football. But he’s also employed a three safety package and took Derwin James and put him in the box, something I’ve been screaming and yelling to do. Now he’s closer to the line of scrimmage, he lines up over the slot, he lines up over the tight end, and you see him blitzing and creating a lot of negative plays.”

ON BILLS

Garrett on Buffalo’s 30-21 win vs. Kansas City: “I love how offensive coordinator Joe Brady has taken some of the burden off Josh Allen...nine different guys caught the ball and they ran the ball with James Cook. Josh Allen is an elite player, arguably the best in the NFL, but it’s still balanced. The defense is showing up, they held Patrick Mahomes to 21 points. It’s a team win.”

Simms: “Finally, there’s a supporting cast for Josh Allen here in Buffalo. That’s what makes them different...that’s where Buffalo is tougher this year.”

McCourty: “Buffalo is the first team when they’ve played the Chiefs that we’ve gotten to say ‘They made the plays. They stepped up. They did it.’...on third down, they weren’t scared. They played man-to-man and challenged those Kansas City receivers.”

ON STEELERS

Garrett on the Steelers’ win against the rival Baltimore Ravens: “The story of the game was the Pittsburgh defense. Baltimore comes in with the No. 1 offense in the NFL and the Steelers completely shut them down. They had three takeaways and they made Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry look ordinary. Mike Tomlin has got his most Steeler-like team he’s had in a long, long time. They took firm control of the AFC North.”

ON RAVENS

McCourty on Ravens’ miscues and K Justin Tucker: “You can’t play that way. The penalties, the turnovers...but Justin Tucker has missed a good amount of field goals this year. He’s been automatic for this team in the past, it’s not happening this year. That’s something they have to make a decision about.”

McCourty on Ravens struggling in big games: “Is Baltimore going to get over the hump? Too many times we’ve watched these big games with the Ravens and they find a way to fall short...they’ve got to find a way to get over the hill.”

ON LIONS

Garrett on QB Jared Goff in 52-6 win vs. Jacksonville: “Remember last week when Jared Goff had five interceptions? He comes right back today and has a perfect passer rating. His decision-making was incredible.”

ON PACKERS

McCourty: “Coming into the season, I thought they’d be up there with Detroit fighting to win the NFC North. I don’t see it. Jordan Love being at the top of the league in interceptions is not what you want to see. I don’t really see this Packers team being a contender down the stretch.”

Garrett on the Packers: “I don’t think they’re in the same place as Detroit, but I really like what they did today. Chicago played the game they wanted to play. They kept Jordan Love and that offense off the field, but in that big moment when they’re down 19-14 with three minutes to go, Love drives them down the field. I got a text from their special teams coach, Rich Bisaccia, he saw what Kansas City did last week. He said, ‘I got something for you too.’ Blocking that kick can be the kind of thing that can get a team going. So I’m still a Packer fan, I think they got a lot of football left in them.”

ON BEARS

Simms on QB Caleb Williams: “I do think he looked better today. Decisive, but not greedy...he knew where he wanted to go with the football.”

ON SEAHAWKS

Simms on Seattle’s 20-17 win over San Francisco: “The story of this game was the Seattle defense. They got dominated by the 49ers offense a few weeks ago. Not the case today. Christian McCaffrey and the run game couldn’t get going, and Brock Purdy had issues in the passing game. Big win for the Seattle Seahawks.”

ON SAINTS

Taylor on TE/QB Taysom Hill’s record-setting day in 35-14 win vs. Cleveland: “He became the first player in NFL history with three touchdowns, 100 rushing yards, 50 receiving yards and 10 passing yards in a single game.”

Garrett: “Taysom Hill was doing his best Jim Thorpe impression.”

ON DOLPHINS

Harrison following Miami’s 34-19 win vs. Las Vegas: “This is a very talented Miami Dolphins team, offensively. But the biggest thing I’m concerned about is the defense. Can they hold up against the better teams in the AFC?”

Dungy: “With Tua Tagovailoa back, they are playing very good offensive football and they’ve got their confidence, but they are not slowing people down the way we are used to seeing.”

ON JAGUARS

Florio: “Before the season started, team owner Shahid Khan said, ‘This is the best team the Jaguars have ever assembled. Let’s prove it by winning now.’ So here we are. 2-9. Worst loss today in franchise history. Bye week coming up. Head coach Doug Pederson was asked after the game about the possibility of being fired and he said, ‘If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.’ And it could happen soon. But what about the guy that put together the best team ever assembled, [general manager] Trent Baalke? I’ve talked to several people throughout the league and there’s a belief in some circles that he could survive into next year as a part of a package deal that would reunite him with someone he worked with back in 1998 and 1999 with the New York Jets. That coach is available. He has won a few Super Bowls. His name is Bill Belichick.”

