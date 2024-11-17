Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT 'hatred'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
2024 Annika prize money: Nelly Korda closing in on LPGA single-season record
ryan reaves maple leafs
Ryan Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Darnell Nurse
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
With five straight birdies, Nelly Korda wins seventh LPGA title this season at The Annika

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mattlafleurpresser_241117.jpg
LaFleur commends Packers’ resiliency against Bears
nbc_nfl_richardson_241117.jpg
Colts’ Richardson kept ‘belief’ during win vs. NYJ
nbc_nfl_tomlinpresser_241117.jpg
Tomlin ‘thankful’ for Steelers kicker Boswell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
2024 Annika prize money: Nelly Korda closing in on LPGA single-season record
ryan reaves maple leafs
Ryan Reaves gets 5-game suspension and fine for illegal check to the head of Darnell Nurse
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round
With five straight birdies, Nelly Korda wins seventh LPGA title this season at The Annika

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_mattlafleurpresser_241117.jpg
LaFleur commends Packers’ resiliency against Bears
nbc_nfl_richardson_241117.jpg
Colts’ Richardson kept ‘belief’ during win vs. NYJ
nbc_nfl_tomlinpresser_241117.jpg
Tomlin ‘thankful’ for Steelers kicker Boswell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT 'hatred'

November 17, 2024 05:20 PM
T.J. Watt FaceTimes Maria Taylor to unpack how the Steelers defense were able to contain Lamar Jackson, what Patrick Queen has brought to the table and how it fueled Pittsburgh against Baltimore and more.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
9:19
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_week11preview_241113.jpg
13:19
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Now Playing
Russell_Wilson.png
5:05
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_officiatingissues_241113.jpg
2:41
Missed calls ‘shouldn’t happen’ with replay assist
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_poorsituational_241113.jpg
4:54
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_coltsbacktorichardson_241113.jpg
1:53
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_discussionwhatsnextv2_241111.jpg
1:48
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_branchint_241110.jpg
6:15
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_zadariusintv_241111.jpg
2:32
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241110.jpg
9:38
Speed Round: How to fix the Chicago Bears
Now Playing
russcelebration.jpg
6:17
Wilson leads Steelers to win, control of AFC North
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ninersbuccs_241110.jpg
3:01
49ers ‘get band back together’ in victory vs. Bucs
Now Playing