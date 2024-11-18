Watch Now
What Jags’ blowout loss means for Pederson
Mike Florio provides insight on the latest surrounding Doug Pederson, as well as discusses potential options for who the Jaguars could bring in as their next head coach.
Bills earn ‘team win’ over Chiefs
Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty break down the Buffalo Bills handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the 2024 season, explaining how Josh Allen and Co. got the job done in Week 11.
Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT ‘hatred’
T.J. Watt FaceTimes Maria Taylor to unpack how the Steelers defense were able to contain Lamar Jackson, what Patrick Queen has brought to the table and how it fueled Pittsburgh against Baltimore and more.
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
Chargers defensive stars Khalil Mack and Derwin James share how Jim Harbaugh earned the team's trust and look ahead to Sunday Night Football before Rodney Harrison catches up with Harbaugh about year one in Los Angeles.
What to expect in Week 11’s biggest matchups
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy discuss some of the biggest Week 11 matchups around the NFL, including Steelers-Ravens, Chiefs-Bills and Bengals-Chargers.
Wilson brings a new energy to Steelers offense
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy unpack Mike Tomlin's decision to ride with Russell Wilson at QB, and the positive impact Wilson has had on the offense as a whole.
Missed calls ‘shouldn’t happen’ with replay assist
Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth analyze the continued issue with officiating in the NFL, discussing why these missed calls shouldn't be happening anymore with replay assist in place.
Broncos, Commanders fail to execute in crunch time
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy analyze poor situational football from Week 10, including the Broncos' blocked FG vs. the Chiefs and the Commanders jumping offside against the Steelers.
Colts must stay present amid recent QB changes
Jac Collinsworth and Tony Dungy dissect the Colts' decision to go back to Anthony Richardson at QB but feel it's in Indianapolis' best interest to stay present as opposed to naming a rest-of-season starter.
Did Stroud seem to doubt himself in second half?
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison react to C.J. Stroud's interceptions against the Lions on Sunday Night Football, where Houston's signal-caller may have started to doubt himself in the second half.
Branch: Campbell makes us want to run through wall
Brian Branch joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss what makes Dan Campbell the best coach he's ever had, unpack how the Lions were able to turn the game around in the second half and more.
Smith shares how his advice turned Lions’ D around
Za'Darius Smith joins Peacock Sunday Night Football Final after the Lions' win over the Houston Texans, sharing the words of wisdom he gave the Detroit defense and his excitement for joining the team after his trade.