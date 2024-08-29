ONE WEEK FROM TODAY, 2024 NFL SEASON KICKS OFF ON NBCUNIVERSAL – THE HOME OF AN UNPRECEDENTED THREE PRIMETIME GAMES ON NFL’S OPENING WEEKEND

Patrick Mahomes and Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs Host Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens in NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Jordan Love and Green Bay Packers Face Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles in First-Ever NFL Game in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams Visit Jared Goff and Detroit Lions in Rematch of 2023 NFC Wild Card Game on Sunday Night Football Season Opener on Sept. 8, at 8:20 p.m. ET

NFL Kickoff Eve Previews Season Next Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 29, 2024 – NBC Sports will present an unprecedented three primetime NFL games during the opening week of the 2024 season, the first time a media company has presented three primetime games on NFL Kickoff Weekend .

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5: BALTIMORE RAVENS VS. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football team of Mike Tirico (play-by-play), 17-time Sports Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sidelines), in their third season together, will call the blockbuster NFL Kickoff game as two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host ‘23 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

In the first 18 seasons of SNF, the defending Super Bowl champions have won 11 NFL Kickoff Games. This will be Mahomes’ 24th appearance on NBC and Peacock since his first full season as a starter in 2018; the three-time Super Bowl MVP has a record of 15-8.

Coverage of the NFL Kickoff Game begins on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the NFL Kickoff Special at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The pregame show, a special on-site edition of Football Night in America from Kansas City and São Paolo, Brazil, will feature host Maria Taylor, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, in Kansas City, with Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth in São Paolo.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6: GREEN BAY PACKERS VS. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (PEACOCK EXCLUSIVE)

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will call the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo.

Packers-Eagles marks the third Peacock exclusive NFL game , following the Bills-Chargers regular season game in December 2023 and the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC Wild Card game in January 2024, which was the biggest live-streamed event in U.S. history.

A matchup between a pair of 2023 NFC Playoff teams, Packers-Eagles will be played at São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena – which also served as a venue for the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. This will also be the first Friday game on the NFL’s opening weekend since 1970 (Cardinals at Rams, 9/18/70).

Coverage begins with a special edition of FNIA at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, featuring Dungy, Harrison, and Collinsworth on-site in São Paulo, with Taylor, McCourty, Simms, Florio, and Berry in studio in Stamford.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8: LOS ANGELES RAMS VS. DETROIT LIONS

Primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years, Sunday Night Football, debuts with a 2023 NFC Wild Card rematch as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions from Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Rams-Lions will be called by Tirico, Collinsworth, and Stark, who worked the Lions’ 24-23 Wild Card victory over the Rams in January.

Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst for all NBC Sports’ NFL games.

This will be the first time that Detroit hosts the SNF season opener, and the team’s first SNF home game since 2018.

Coverage begins with Football Night in America -- the most-watched studio show in sports -- at 7 p.m. ET, leading into kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

“NFL KICKOFF EVE” – WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4

Next Wednesday, the “NFL Kickoff Eve” special airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock from Los Angeles, with the hosts of NFL Network’s Emmy Award-winning Good Morning Football Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Sherree Burruss. The one-hour show previews the season and features interviews with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Additionally, NBC Sports’ Taylor, Garrett and McCourty join from Kansas City ahead of Ravens-Chiefs, and Collinsworth, Dungy and Rodney Harrison join from Brazil ahead of Packers-Eagles in São Paolo.

Click here for more information on this year’s Sunday Night Football schedule.



2024 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Thurs. Sept. 5 NFL Kickoff Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Fri. Sept. 6 NFL Brazil Green Bay vs. Philadelphia *PEACOCK* Sun. Sept. 8 Week 1 L.A. Rams at Detroit Lions Sun. Sept. 15 Week 2 Chicago Bears at Houston Texans Sun. Sept. 22 Week 3 Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons Sun. Sept. 29 Week 4 Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens *Sun. Oct. 6 Week 5 Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Oct. 13 Week 6 Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants *Sun. Oct. 20 Week 7 New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers *Sun. Oct. 27 Week 8 Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers *Sun. Nov. 3 Week 9 Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles *Sun. Nov. 10 Week 10 Detroit Lions at Houston Texans *Sun. Nov. 17 Week 11 Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets *Sun. Nov. 24 Week 12 Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams **Thurs. Nov. 28 Week 13 Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers *Sun. Dec. 1 Week 13 San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Dec. 8 Week 14 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 15 Week 15 Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Sat. Dec. 21 (1 p.m. ET) Week 16 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 22 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 29 Week 17 Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns *Sun. Jan. 5 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

--NBC SPORTS--