SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, FRED KERLEY & CHRISTIAN COLEMAN HEADLINE PARIS HOPEFULS COMPETING AT DIAMOND LEAGUE SEASON OPENER LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY

Richardson, Kerley, and Coleman Have All Won 100m World Championships

Multiple Reigning Olympic Champions Expected to Compete This Weekend in Xiamen, China, including Mondo Duplantis, Valarie Allman, Peruth Chemutai, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Peacock to Stream All 15 Diamond League Meets Live This Season

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 18, 2024 – 100m world champions Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Christian Coleman headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Diamond League season opener from Xiamen Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China, this Saturday, April 20, at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Richardson headlines the 200m field in what will be her 2024 outdoor debut after a breakout 2023 season that saw her capture three medals at her first-ever World Championships (1st – 100m, 1st – 4x100m gold, 3rd – 200m bronze). Richardson, aiming to make her first Olympic team this summer, will line up against her fellow gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teammates, Tamara Clark and Twanisha Terry.

Coleman, the 2019 100m world champion and reigning 60m indoor world champion, and Kerley, the 2022 100m world champion, headline a competitive 100m field that also includes compatriot and Tokyo Olympian Ronnie Baker, four-time Olympic medalist Yohan Blake (Jamaica), and 2023 world 4x100m relay bronze medalist Ackeem Blake (Jamaica). In their careers, Kerley is 3-1 against Coleman in the 100m; their most recent showdown was at last year’s Xiamen Diamond League, where Coleman edged Kerley, 9.83 to 9.96.

Xiamen will feature a world-class field, with multiple reigning Olympic champions expected to compete this weekend: Valarie Allman (United States, discus), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, pole vault), Peruth Chemutai (Uganda, steeplechase), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico, 100m hurdles), Mutaz Barsham (Qatar, high jump), Pedro Pichardo (Portugal, triple jump), Hansle Parchment (Jamaica, 110m hurdles), and Gong Lijiao (shot put), competing in front of her home crowd.

Additionally, the U.S. will be represented by two-time world pole vault champion and Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks, 2016 Rio Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, reigning world 110m hurdles bronze medalist Daniel Roberts, Tokyo Olympic pole vault silver medalist Chris Nilsen, North American 400m indoor world record holder Britton Wilson, and more.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Saturday, April 20 (all times ET)

· Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

· TV – CNBC



Day Peacock CNBC Sat., April 20 7-9 a.m. (LIVE) 1-3 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day Location Time (ET) Platform Sat., April 20 Xiamen 7 a.m. Peacock Xiamen 1 p.m. CNBC* Sat., April 27 Shanghai 7 a.m. Peacock Shanghai 1 p.m. CNBC* Fri., May 10 Doha Noon Peacock Sat., May 11 Doha 1 p.m. CNBC* Sun., May 19 Rabat 2 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., May 25 Prefontaine Classic (Eugene) 4 p.m. NBC, Peacock Thurs., May 30 Oslo 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 1 Oslo 10 a.m. CNBC* Sun., June 2 Stockholm Noon Peacock Stockholm 2 p.m. CNBC* Sun., July 7 Paris 1 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Fri., July 12 Monaco 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., July 13 Monaco 3 p.m. CNBC* Sat., July 20 London 9 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Thurs., Aug. 22 Lausanne 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 Silesia 10 a.m. Peacock Lausanne Noon CNBC* Silesia 2 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Aug. 30 Rome 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 Rome 7 p.m. CNBC* Thurs., Sept. 5 Zurich 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 Zurich 7:30 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Sept. 13 Brussels (Diamond League Final) 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC* Brussels 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 15 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--