SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, FRED KERLEY & CHRISTIAN COLEMAN HEADLINE PARIS HOPEFULS COMPETING AT DIAMOND LEAGUE SEASON OPENER LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS SATURDAY

Published April 18, 2024 02:53 PM
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Budapest 23-Morning Session

Aug 23, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) wins women’s 200m heat in 22.16 during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson, Kerley, and Coleman Have All Won 100m World Championships

Multiple Reigning Olympic Champions Expected to Compete This Weekend in Xiamen, China, including Mondo Duplantis, Valarie Allman, Peruth Chemutai, and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

Peacock to Stream All 15 Diamond League Meets Live This Season

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 18, 2024 – 100m world champions Sha’Carri Richardson, Fred Kerley, and Christian Coleman headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Diamond League season opener from Xiamen Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China, this Saturday, April 20, at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Richardson headlines the 200m field in what will be her 2024 outdoor debut after a breakout 2023 season that saw her capture three medals at her first-ever World Championships (1st – 100m, 1st – 4x100m gold, 3rd – 200m bronze). Richardson, aiming to make her first Olympic team this summer, will line up against her fellow gold medal-winning 4x100m relay teammates, Tamara Clark and Twanisha Terry.

Coleman, the 2019 100m world champion and reigning 60m indoor world champion, and Kerley, the 2022 100m world champion, headline a competitive 100m field that also includes compatriot and Tokyo Olympian Ronnie Baker, four-time Olympic medalist Yohan Blake (Jamaica), and 2023 world 4x100m relay bronze medalist Ackeem Blake (Jamaica). In their careers, Kerley is 3-1 against Coleman in the 100m; their most recent showdown was at last year’s Xiamen Diamond League, where Coleman edged Kerley, 9.83 to 9.96.

Xiamen will feature a world-class field, with multiple reigning Olympic champions expected to compete this weekend: Valarie Allman (United States, discus), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden, pole vault), Peruth Chemutai (Uganda, steeplechase), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (Puerto Rico, 100m hurdles), Mutaz Barsham (Qatar, high jump), Pedro Pichardo (Portugal, triple jump), Hansle Parchment (Jamaica, 110m hurdles), and Gong Lijiao (shot put), competing in front of her home crowd.

Additionally, the U.S. will be represented by two-time world pole vault champion and Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks, 2016 Rio Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, reigning world 110m hurdles bronze medalist Daniel Roberts, Tokyo Olympic pole vault silver medalist Chris Nilsen, North American 400m indoor world record holder Britton Wilson, and more.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Saturday, April 20 (all times ET)

· Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

· TV – CNBC

Day

Peacock

CNBC

Sat., April 20

7-9 a.m. (LIVE)

1-3 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Sat., April 20

Xiamen

7 a.m.

Peacock

Xiamen

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Sat., April 27

Shanghai

7 a.m.

Peacock

Shanghai

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., May 10

Doha

Noon

Peacock

Sat., May 11

Doha

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Sun., May 19

Rabat

2 p.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Sat., May 25

Prefontaine Classic (Eugene)

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Thurs., May 30

Oslo

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., June 1

Oslo

10 a.m.

CNBC*

Sun., June 2

Stockholm

Noon

Peacock

Stockholm

2 p.m.

CNBC*

Sun., July 7

Paris

1 p.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Fri., July 12

Monaco

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., July 13

Monaco

3 p.m.

CNBC*

Sat., July 20

London

9 a.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Thurs., Aug. 22

Lausanne

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 25

Silesia

10 a.m.

Peacock

Lausanne

Noon

CNBC*

Silesia

2 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Aug. 30

Rome

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 31

Rome

7 p.m.

CNBC*

Thurs., Sept. 5

Zurich

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

Zurich

7:30 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Sept. 13

Brussels (Diamond League Final)

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Brussels

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Sept. 15

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--