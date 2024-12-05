STIFEL BIRDS OF PREY ALPINE SKIING COVERAGE FROM BEAVER CREEK BEGINS THIS WEEKEND ON NBC & PEACOCK

Coverage Begins with Men’s Super-G Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Olympic Gold Medalists Ted Ligety and Picabo Street Join Former U.S. Ski Team Member Steve Porino, Steve Schlanger, and Heather Cox to Call Event

NBC Sports to Present 2024-25 U.S. and Austrian Events – Including the World-Famous Kitzbühel – this Season Across NBC, Peacock, CNBC, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 5, 2024 – Coverage of the Stifel Birds of Prey FIS Ski World Cup event begins this weekend with the men’s super-G from Beaver Creek, Colo., beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will continue next weekend on Saturday, Dec. 14, with the men’s giant slalom at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday, Dec. 15, with women’s downhill and super-G at 4 p.m. ET, with both windows on NBC and Peacock.

Since its creation in 1997, the Birds of Prey racecourse on Beaver Creek Mountain has been considered one of the most challenging in the United States. Featuring a vertical drop of 2,470 feet (757 meters), the course hosted both the 1999 and 2015 World Championships.

The men’s U.S. Ski Team is expected to be led at Beaver Creek by 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle along with fellow Olympians River Radamus, Bryce Bennett, and Jared Goldberg. The women’s U.S. Ski Team contingent is expected to include two-time Olympian Jackie Wiles and 2022 Olympian Isabella Wright.

This weekend is expected to feature a competitive international field, headlined by defending Birds of Prey downhill and super-G runner-up Marco Odermatt (Switzerland). The 2022 Beijing Olympic giant slalom champion, Odermatt won 2023 world titles in both downhill and giant slalom. Odermatt earned the first of his 37 World Cup victories at Beaver Creek in 2019 at age 22 and remains the youngest man or woman to win a Beaver Creek World Cup race. The women’s field is expected to include Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who won on back-to-back days the last time the women’s World Cup stopped at Beaver Creek in 2013.

Steve Schlanger will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic super-G champion Picabo Street, two-time Olympic gold medalist skier and six-time Birds of Prey giant slalom champion Ted Ligety, and former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino. Heather Cox will serve as an on-site reporter.

In addition to Birds of Prey, notable alpine races on NBC Sports’ 2024-25 schedule include the world-famous Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel (Jan. 24-26), the FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho (March 22-23, 25-27, 29-30), and more.

Additionally, the first U.S. snowboarding event on the schedule is the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix halfpipe finals in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Sat, Dec. 21, at 12 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

Click here for the full schedule.

2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Alpine Skiing Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date Event Location Time (ET) Platform Sat., Dec. 7 Men’s Super-G Beaver Creek, Colo. 5 p.m.* NBC, Peacock Sat., Dec. 14 Men’s Giant Slalom Beaver Creek, Colo. 5 p.m.* NBC, Peacock Sun., Dec. 15 Women’s Downhill; Women’s Super-G Beaver Creek, Colo. 4 p.m.* NBC, Peacock

*Delayed coverage

