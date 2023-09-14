Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will both welcome the Premier League’s return with open arms when they face off in what should be a tactically tantalizing, top-half affair at Villa Park on Saturday (10 am ET).

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Four games into the 2023-24 season, and Crystal Palace are yet to turn in even a disappointing performance, let alone a poor one altogether. The Eagles’ only defeat came via second-half penalty kick as title hopefuls Arsenal escaped Selhurst Park with all three points in matchweek 2. Roy Hodgson has not only taken Crystal Palace into the post-Wilfried Zaha era, but he has them on the brink of thriving without their talisman of a dozen years. Odsonne Edouard’s three goals have been very timely, including a brace against Wolves last time out, have all given Crystal Palace the lead at the time they were scored, with two of the three proving to be the winning goal. With Michael Olise set to return in the coming weeks, a return to the top half is in play this season. In 10 Premier League seasons, Crystal Palace finished 10th once, in 2014-15.

As for Aston Villa, it’s been an up-and-down start to the season for Unai Emery’s side. Multi-goal victories over Everton and Burnley were dampened by heavy, bookending defeats to Newcastle and Liverpool. Stuck somewhere between being comfortably superior to sides in the bottom half of the Premier League and still some ways off the sides expected to finish in the UEFA Champions League places. Moussa Diaby has taken to the Premier League very quickly (2 goals, 1 assist) while last season’s star man, Ollie Watkins (15 goals), anxiously awaits his first this campaign.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time