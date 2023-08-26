Burnley vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Aston Villa will try to keep the positive momentum going after cruising to a pair of lopsided victories last week, when the visit newly promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Unai Emery’s side rebounded from the 5-1 defeat to Newcastle on opening day with a 4-0 thrashing of Everton a week ago Sunday, before making their return to European competition with a 5-0 victory over Scottish side Hibernian in Europa Conference League qualification on Thursday. Ollie Watkins bagged a hat trick against Hibs, while Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz each scored for a second straight game.

Burnley have had two weeks to prepare for Sunday’s game after last week’s trip to Luton Town was postponed due to ongoing upgrades at Kenilworth Road. Two weeks to study and learn from a 3-0 humbling at the hands of the three-time defending Premier League champions, Manchester City. The Clarets have remained busy in the transfer market, making three more signings since the last played, bringing in 24-year-old defender Hannes Delcroix (undisclosed - played for Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht), 20-year-old winger Aaron Ramsey ($18 million, from Aston Villa) and 18-year-old forward Wilson Odobert ($13 million).

How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (August 27)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

