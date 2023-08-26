 Skip navigation
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Saturday_ August 26_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m91358.jpg
Rain forces revised IndyCar practice, qualifying schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway
oly_atm4x100_worlds_final_230826_1920x1080.jpg
U.S. sweeps 4x100m relays, adds shot put gold from Chase Ealey at track and field worlds
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_armyndlites_230826.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame dominates Navy in Dublin
nbc_moto_lawrence450intv_230826.jpg
J. Lawrence: Undefeated season ‘doesn’t feel real’
nbc_moto_lawrence250intv_230826.jpg
H. Lawrence ‘so stoked’ after clinching 250 title

Burnley vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Burnley are (finally) back in action, as Aston Villa look to make it three impressive wins in a week

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 3
August 24, 2023 12:59 PM
Joe Prince-Wright and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 3 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Aston Villa will try to keep the positive momentum going after cruising to a pair of lopsided victories last week, when the visit newly promoted Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Unai Emery’s side rebounded from the 5-1 defeat to Newcastle on opening day with a 4-0 thrashing of Everton a week ago Sunday, before making their return to European competition with a 5-0 victory over Scottish side Hibernian in Europa Conference League qualification on Thursday. Ollie Watkins bagged a hat trick against Hibs, while Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz each scored for a second straight game.

Burnley have had two weeks to prepare for Sunday’s game after last week’s trip to Luton Town was postponed due to ongoing upgrades at Kenilworth Road. Two weeks to study and learn from a 3-0 humbling at the hands of the three-time defending Premier League champions, Manchester City. The Clarets have remained busy in the transfer market, making three more signings since the last played, bringing in 24-year-old defender Hannes Delcroix (undisclosed - played for Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht), 20-year-old winger Aaron Ramsey ($18 million, from Aston Villa) and 18-year-old forward Wilson Odobert ($13 million).

How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (August 27)

Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - Aston Villa
By
Andy Edwards
  

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Philippe Coutinho (hamstring), Leander Dendoncker (undisclosed), Jacob Ramsey (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (undisclosed), Alex Moreno (hamstring)
Team news - Burnley
By
Andy Edwards
  

Burnley injuries

OUT: Anass Zaroury (suspension), Darko Churilnov (undisclosed) Michael Obafemi (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Beyer (thigh)