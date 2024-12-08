Ange Postecoglou reaction — Spurs manager laments ‘a sore one’ in blown 2-goal lead, loss at home to Chelsea

Ange Postecoglou’s reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s brutal home collapse against heated rivals Chelsea tells us plenty about the mindset of the direct but embattled Australian, who was downtrodden at another disappointing loss.

Postecoglou’s men led Chelsea 2-0 through 13 minutes but fell apart to the tune of four second-half concessions, two from needless challenges inside Spurs’ 18, and the Blues left North London with a 4-3 win and all three points.

Is he feeling under pressure after clashing with fans at midweek? The seat may be feeling a bit warm, but surely Postecoglou has earned some leeway from chairman Daniel Levy.

So what did Postecoglou say? We’ll have the ex-Celtic mastermind’s words below.

Ange Postecoglou reaction — How did Spurs manager respond to collapse vs Chelsea?

“Look it’s a sore one for sure. It’s painful. We started the game really well. Then we lose Romero and nothing’s gone smoothly for us. I thought we had some big moments to get a third. Second half was a bit of a give and go for quite a while. Two penalties weren’t great. We need a bit more discipline in the box.”

On Romero’s early injury: “It’s a key point when you lose a player in the first 20 minutes, a center back, especially when you’re playing well. He felt something in his quad so he couldn’t continue.”

Similarity to midweek loss? “No, nothing. Absolutely zero from midweek. We didn’t play well at midweek. We played well today. They’re a good side, a top team. We got disrupted in key moments and in the end the key moments decided the game.”

What Spurs need to learn? “Realize when we are playing our football, we’re tough to stop but we still need to maintain our disciplines. The two penalties we gave away, there’s no need. When you’re playing top teams, these momentum shifts change quite quickly.”

“I’m hoping Romero’s not too bad. Haven’t found the extent of Ben [Davies] injury. If we’re still thin on numbers in January, we’ll look cause we’ll need some help.”