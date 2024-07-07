Argentina vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news, rematch

Canada and Argentina come into the 2024 Copa America semifinal with differing but positive vibes and a place in the final just 90 minutes (or so) away from the group mates.

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 to open the tournament and did not allow a goal in the group stage with 1-0 and 2-0 wins over Chile and Peru, respectively, but will not be pleased that a late concession versus Ecuador left them needing to advance to the semis through penalty kicks.

Canada, meanwhile, is playing with house money under new boss Jesse Marsch. The American’s only been in charge for a half-dozen games and the Canucks are in their first ever Copa America, but look at the results.

The loss to Argentina was followed up by a 1-0 win over 10-man Peru and a scoreless draw with 0-0 Chile. Venezuela’s stunning unbeaten group stage then gave Canada a quarterfinal with the Vinotinto instead of Ecuador, which Marsch’s men drew 1-1 and won in penalties.

How to watch Argentina vs Canada, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Tuesday (July 9)

Stadium: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Argentina focus, team news

Lionel Messi was terrific against Canada to start the tournament then good against Chile before missing the Peru match through injury. Ecuador was not his best game and he missed his penalty, but surely we’ll see better in this reunion with Canada. Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez provide punch moving forward as the Argentine side bids to make it a Copa-World Cup-Copa sandwich with two more wins.

Canada focus, team news

Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies have combined for just one goal — Jacob Shaffelburg has the other, but the Canucks’ success has been driven by resolute team play (and, yes, two opposing red cards).