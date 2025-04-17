Mariners at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 17

Its Thursday, April 17 and the Mariners (9-9) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (9-9).

Emerson Hancock is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

The Reds and Mariners have split the first two games of this three-game series. Seattle evened the series with a 5-3 win last night. Cal Raleigh smacked his sixth and seventh home runs and Bryce Miller notched his first win of the season with five shutout innings for the Mariners.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Reds

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 12:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: RSNW, FDSNOH

Odds for the Mariners at the Reds

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-126), Reds (+106)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Reds

Pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: Emerson Hancock vs. Brady Singer

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (0-1, 81.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/31 vs. Detroit - 0.2IP, 6ER, 7H, 1BB, 0Ks Reds: Brady Singer (3-0, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 vs. Pittsburgh - 5IP, 3ER, 2H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Reds

The Mariners have won 4 of their last 5 games

The Mariners also have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.29 units

Cincinnati is 11-7 on the Run Line this season

Cal Raleigh has 15 hits this season in 69ABs with 7 of the 15 hits home runs



Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mariners and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

