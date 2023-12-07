Arsenal vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal look to strengthen their place atop the Premier League table when old friend Unai Emery and Aston Villa welcome the Gunners to Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

The Gunners have won four-straight matches since losing 1-0 to Newcastle, summiting the division after 15 matches and bidding to dethrone three-time defending champions Manchester City.

Next up is City’s most recent opponent, Aston Villa, who is making a top-four charge this season while also advancing into the knockout rounds of the Europa Conference League.

This has all the ingredients of a beauty, though Arsenal has a further day’s rest than the the Villans heading into the contest. Can Ollie Watkins and his Villa give joy to Emery against his former club?

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET (Saturday, Dec. 9)

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Emile Smith-Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)