 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lovehatedk.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 14 of 2023 season
Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels is the AP college football player of the year
Mike Aresco
Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231207.jpg
Elliott’s rushing attempts worth a bet against PIT
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_231207.jpg
PGA Tour Superstore’s holiday gift ideas
nbc_berry_wrlovehate_231207.jpg
Olave, Ferguson primed to deliver in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

lovehatedk.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 14 of 2023 season
Jayden Daniels
LSU’s Jayden Daniels is the AP college football player of the year
Mike Aresco
Mike Aresco retiring as AAC commissioner after long championing for leagues outside P5

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231207.jpg
Elliott’s rushing attempts worth a bet against PIT
nbc_golf_gt_equipmentroom_231207.jpg
PGA Tour Superstore’s holiday gift ideas
nbc_berry_wrlovehate_231207.jpg
Olave, Ferguson primed to deliver in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published December 7, 2023 11:16 AM

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal look to strengthen their place atop the Premier League table when old friend Unai Emery and Aston Villa welcome the Gunners to Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and stream online via NBCSports.com).

The Gunners have won four-straight matches since losing 1-0 to Newcastle, summiting the division after 15 matches and bidding to dethrone three-time defending champions Manchester City.

WATCH ASTON VILLA v ARSENAL LIVE

Next up is City’s most recent opponent, Aston Villa, who is making a top-four charge this season while also advancing into the knockout rounds of the Europa Conference League.

This has all the ingredients of a beauty, though Arsenal has a further day’s rest than the the Villans heading into the contest. Can Ollie Watkins and his Villa give joy to Emery against his former club?

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET (Saturday, Dec. 9)
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Emile Smith-Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf)