Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction - Can Emery’s Villa vex Arsenal again?

Unai Emery hopes for a third-straight win over his former club when Aston Villa host Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBC.com ).

John McGinn scored at Villa Park in December to boost the Villans third on the table at the time, while an Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey-led 2-0 win at the Emirates in April kept the Gunners from passing Man City on the Premier League table.

This year’s Villa team is a big different, as Moussa Diaby and Douglas Luiz have left and Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen are through the door as well. The Villans beat West Ham 2-1 in London to start the season and Villa Park should be electric.

Arsenal are feeling good as well after a pretty comprehensive and controlling win over Wolves. and they’ve added Riccardo Calafiori with limited exits from the side that pushed Man City for the Premier League title last season.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal odds

Arsenal are significant favorites despite being away to Villa, -125 odds to win while Villa’s odds to get a point are +290 and to win +310.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction

Villa’s wins last season weren’t fluky but the Villans did get the bounces, getting VAR help in the December win at Villa Park in which they were out-produced by more than a full goal of xG. then Arsenal out-xG’d the Villans 1.89-0.92 in their 2-0 loss at the Emirates. Onana looked great against a good West Ham midfield but there will still be growing pains as the club moves past many years of Luiz leadership. Arsenal probably gave up more shots to Wolves than they expected, and Villa will hope for a better day from Ollie Watkins. This could be a great, tough contest. I think it could also be another feather in Emery’s cap against his former unit. Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal.

