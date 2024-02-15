Burnley vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Burnley host Arsenal at Turf Moor on Saturday and the Clarets are hoping for a huge upset to kick-start their survival push. As for the Gunners, they have one focus: keep winning to keep up with Liverpool and Man City ahead of them.

WATCH BURNLEY v ARSENAL LIVE

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are seven points from safety with 14 games to go and although they played well at Liverpool last weekend they lost 3-1. A promising display without points to show for it sums up their season as Burnley have been fun to watch but haven’t taken big chances during games and are making silly defensive errors.

Arsenal are at the complete opposite end of the spectrum as the Gunners smashed West Ham 6-0 last weekend with Bukayo Saka dazzling, Declan Rice dominating and Martin Odegaard seems to be at the peak of his powers. Mikel Arteta is delighted with his side as they’ve won four Premier League games in a row to start 2024 and are just two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Online via NBC.com

Burnley focus, team news

The Clarets are scrapping away but time is running out. January loan signing David Datro-Fofana has been excellent since he arrived and has provided a focal point for Burnley to sustain attacks. Will it be enough to keep them up? They aren’t expected to get anything at home against Arsenal but Burnley have key games against Palace, Bournemouth, Brentford and West Ham coming up after this. Three wins from those four and they’re back in with a chance of staying up.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Lyle Foster (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Charlie Taylor (shoulder)

Arsenal focus, team news

The only thing that isn’t positive for Arteta right now is plenty of players out injured. The good news is that the likes of Jesus, Tomiyasu, Zinchenko and Smith Rowe could be back for this game and with the Champions League knockout rounds kicking off for Arsenal next week they need their squad depth to challenge on two fronts. In attack Trossard has been a revelation in multiple roles, while Havertz is also having a big impact. The stars are Saka, Odegaard and Rice, while Arsenal are so dangerous from set-pieces and will look to target young goalkeeper James Trafford.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Thomas Partey (thigh), Fabio Vieira (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (international duty), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (ankle)