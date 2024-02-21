New Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner watched from the stands as his new team drew a relegation six-pointer on Monday, and now he’ll be front-and-center for another one: a Saturday morning visit from Burnley to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles drew Everton 1-1 on Monday but will be expected nothing less than a win against Vincent Kompany’s 19th-place Clarets. Glasner won’t have a number of key players for this one and that makes the Eagles even more vulnerable; Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze are all expected to miss out.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE vs BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley are winless since Boxing Day, a 2-0 loss to Liverpool that was followed by four more losses and just two draws. Those came against bottom-half sides Luton and Fulham, and collecting three points is crucial because of draws like those.

The Clarets have 13 points, seven back of 17th-place Everton and 18th-place Luton before the latter faced Liverpool on Wednesday to make up their match-in-hand on the field.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Crystal Palace focus, injuries, team news

Jordan Ayew was the hero for the attack-short Eagles in the draw at Everton, but young midfielder Adam Wharton was quietly very good and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone rang up three saves and 13 recoveries.

OUT: Michael Olise (hamstring), Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (ankle)

Burnley focus, injuries, team news

Vincent Kompany simply must rally his Clarets after they were smashed by Arsenal at Turf Moor. Maybe an away day can be the tonic. Josh Brownhill has been a silver lining in this season and doesn’t look anywhere near quitting.

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Lyle Foster (undisclosed), Aaron Ramsey (knee)