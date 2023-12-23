Everton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Everton host recently-crowned Club World Cup champions Manchester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola’s side return to Premier League action.

Sean Dyche’s Toffees will be a big test for City as they somehow lost 2-1 at Tottenham despite dominating vast swathes of the game in north London. Everton have reacted superbly to their 10-point deduction and they are so dangerous on the counter with Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin and Danjuma all running Spurs ragged at different stages last time out.

Manchester City completed the set with their Club World Cup win in Saudi Arabia as Guardiola’s side will now focus on getting back to the top of the Premier League table as their alarming run of just one win in their last six league games has seen them look very shaky in defense after coughing up leads late on. With Erling Haaland out with an injury, we are about to see if City can kick on over the festive period and start one of their trademark runaway surges in the second half of the season.

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday (December 27)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Everton, team news

Everton were excellent in the second half of their defeat at Tottenham and Danjuma was particularly dangerous and could be pushing for a start. Everton pushed high to win the ball back against Spurs’ high-line and they will try something similar against City, knowing they will have to weather a storm at some stage but have talented players on the counter, and the backing of their tremendous fans at Goodison, to put pressure on City in the second half.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Ashley Young (knock), Seamus Coleman (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Idrissa Gana Gueye (knock)

Focus on Manchester City, team news

City have been rotating their lineup in all of the competitions they’ve been in and Guardiola is doing his best to get the defensive balance right. With four center backs rolled out there most weeks it is intriguing to see how City will fare with Everton’s counter-attacking speed and tricky wide players. Alvarez will again lead the line with Haaland still out.

OUT: Kevin de Bruyne (hamstring), Jeremy Doku (other), Erling Haaland (foot)